News18 Evening Digest: BJP Hits Back at Uddhav Over 'Mogambo' Jibe And Other Top Stories

BJP Hits Back at Uddhav Over ‘Mogambo’ Jibe, Says He Disappeared Like ‘Mr India’ from Maha Politics

After receiving a big blow with the Election Commission (EC)’s order regarding its poll symbol, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the Election Commission of India, which ruled that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is the real Shiv Sena, should be dissolved. READ MORE

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Summoned on Feb 26 After CBI Agrees to His Request

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy scam case.The CBI on Sunday deferred Sisodia’s questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case after he sought time from the probe agency citing the city government’s ongoing budget exercise. READ MORE

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan May Be Arrested Today in Prohibited Funding Case | Exclusive Details

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has decided to arrest PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, top FIA sources told CNN-News18 on Monday.The agency has formed a four-member team for the arrest and will be assisted by Lahore police, the sources said. READ MORE

‘Build a BJP Office There First’: DK Shivakumar on Bommai’s Ram Temple Pitch | News18 Interview

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has ridiculed the idea mooted by the state’s BJP government to build a Ram Temple in Karnataka. In an exclusive interview to News18, Shivakumar said there is no trace of any connection between Ram and Ramdevarabetta, the proposed site for the “majestic" Ram Temple. READ MORE

Saying ‘Aaja Aaja’ to Minor Girl is Sexual Harassment, Rules Mumbai Court, Convicts Man for Stalking

A Sessions Court in Mumbai has held a man guilty of stalking a minor girl and calling out “aaja aaja" to her while she was on her way to her tuition classes, eight years after the incident took place. The convict, however, will not serve any time in jail as the sentence is offset by the period he was behind bars before getting bail. READ MORE

Five Takeaways from Biden’s Surprise Meeting With Zelensky in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital on his first visit to the country since the start of the conflict. READ MORE

‘Axar ko Bowling Nahi Dena Hai…’: Ravindra Jadeja in Splits After Being Questioned by Teammate

Team India registered yet another clinical victory against Australia on Sunday, going 2-0 up in the series and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Following Axar Patel’s ravishing knock in the first innings, ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tormented the Aussie batting with his career-best Test bowling figures – 7 for 42 in 12.1 overs. READ MORE

