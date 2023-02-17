Delhi Mayor Elections: Big Relief for AAP As SC Says Nominated Members Can’t Vote; Kejriwal Hails ‘Victory of Democracy’

Nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday, adding election for the mayoral post must precede the selection of the deputy mayor. “The mayor’s election has to happen first, and then he or she will be the presiding authority for the meeting where the deputy mayor is elected," said Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. READ MORE

Hindutva, Bengaluru & Farmers are the VIPs in Bommai’s Please-All Budget Before Karnataka Elections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s please-all, pre-poll budget is targeted at pushing the Hindutva agenda of the BJP by announcing that the state government will build a “majestic" Ram Temple like the one in Ayodhya and reclaim Brand Bangalore. It also gives special attention to farmers and women. READ MORE

‘Attempt to Demonise Our Democracy’: BJP Lashes Out at George Soros for Remarks Over Adani Row

Aday after British entrepreneur George Soros sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in light of the Adani-Hindenburg row, BJP leader Smriti Irani lashed out at him during a press conference on Friday. She said his remarks were an “attempt to demonise" Indian democracy. She also said that PM Modi doesn’t mind criticism, but cannot take an attack on India. READ MORE

Exclusive | As Pak Nears Bankruptcy with Just $3 Billion in Forex Reserves, ‘Friends’ Refuse to Lend A Hand

Pakistan has moved closer to bankruptcy with only three billion dollars left as its foreign exchange reserves. And its ‘friends’ have expressed their inability to help, sources told CNN-News18.Pakistan’s pending Letter of Credit (LC) orders have reached almost 15,000. There is also a major shortage of life-saving drugs in the country. READ MORE

In Viral Video, Man Asks ‘Tamil or Hindi’, Then Assaults Migrant Workers in Moving Train | WATCH

Avideo has gone viral on social media in which a man can be seen abusing and assaulting migrant workers on a train in Tamil Nadu. The accused reportedly said that the migrant workers are stealing away the jobs of local people in the state. READ MORE

Twitter Shuts 2 Out of 3 Offices In India, Bengaluru Office Continues, Says Report

Twitter has closed down two of its three offices in India. It has told its staff to work from home, underscoring Elon Musk’s mission to cut costs and bring back the struggling social media service in the profit, according to a Bloomberg report. READ MORE

