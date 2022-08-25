News18 Evening Digest: BJP Leader Sonali Phogat’s Autopsy Shows ‘Multiple Blunt Injuries and Other Stories

Prophet Remark Row LIVE: Suspended Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Arrested Again; Leader Blames KTR, Owaisi for ‘Communal Tension’

Suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was on Thursday arrested again from his Hyderabad residence in connection with alleged derogatory remarks he made against Prophet Mohammed. He was arrested on Tuesday this week for the controversial remarks after massive protests took place condemning his statement. READ MORE

BJP Leader Sonali Phogat’s Autopsy Shows ‘Multiple Blunt Injuries’; Ex-Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda Under Scanner

The Goa police on Thursday registered a murder case to investigate Sonali Phogat’s death. Phogat, 42, died of a suspected heart attack in Goa on August 23. Two of her staff members have been summoned by the police who will be questioned over Phogat’s itinerary in north Goa, top sources have told News18. READ MORE

Region And Caste Balancing Act: Why BJP Picked Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary As Its UP President

Uttar Pradesh’s Panchayati Raj minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was appointed state president by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. The decision was pending ever since Swantantra Dev Singh resigned from the post after becoming a minister in the second edition of the Yogi Adityanath-led government. READ MORE

Exclusive | Tejashwi May be Arrested in Land-for-Jobs Scam? Hard Disk Helps CBI Zero in on Role of Yadavs

In news that could raise the political temperature in Bihar, top Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources have told CNN-News18 that the land-for-jobs scam — which alleges irregularities during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway minister in the UPA-I government — could emerge as one of the biggest frauds. READ MORE

Liger Review: Vijay Deverakonda Fails to Roar and Break Away From Shackles of Arjun Reddy

Towards the end of Liger, Ananya Panday asks Vijay Deverakonda why do all men think and behave like Arjun Reddy. That pretty much sums up Deverakonda’s career. Because, no matter how well he performs, it’s repetitive and tiresome to watch him as the broken man pining for his love and wasting himself. But that is not the problem with the film. Liger is full of misogyny, something that has deeply rooted in Hindi cinema. READ MORE

Debit Card, Credit Card Rules: Card No., CVV Must for Each Payment if This is Not Done by Sept 30

Debit Card, Credit Card Tokenisation Rules: The last date for credit card and debit card tokenisation is approaching soon, and the Reserve Bank of India has been notifying users to complete the process before the deadline. The central bank has been reiterating the use and perks of tokenising one’s debit and credit cards and has been running an online campaign. The new date for debit card and credit card tokenisation is September 30. READ MORE

