News18 Evening Digest: BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani Joins TMC And Other Top Stories

>BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani Joins TMC, Fifth Legislator to Switch Over

Raiganj’s BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani joined the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday. Kalyani is the fifth BJP legislator in West Bengal to join the TMC after winning the assembly elections earlier this year, in a major setback to the opposition party. He is the former North Dinajpur district president of the TMC who joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections and was fielded from Raiganj. >READ MORE

>Schools in Puducherry to Reopen for Classes 1 to 8 on November 8

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Wednesday announced here that all government and privately managed schools in the union territory and its outlying regions of Karaikal and Yanam would reopen on November 8 to conduct physical classes for students of grade 1 to 8. >READ MORE

>Drunk Man Axes Wife To Death in Uttar Pradesh, Villagers Hand Him to Police

Aman, in his early 40s, allegedly axed his wife to death after a verbal argument in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar late Tuesday night. The incident came to light after villagers reported the incident to the police on Wednesday morning. According to UP Police, the murder was reported from Mainpurva Tola at Padri village in Kushinagar district. >READ MORE

>2 School Students Attacked by Senior with Knife in Madhya Pradesh, 3 Booked

Two class 10 students of a prominent school in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh were attacked with a knife by a senior on Tuesday following a dispute, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police said. “Two students, studying in Class 10 in St Joseph’s Co-ed School, located at 11 No Bus Stop, were attacked with a knife by a Class XI student of the same school on Tuesday afternoon. One of the students has sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalised. The accused and victims are in the 15-16 age group," Habibganj police station in-charge DS Prajapati said. >READ MORE

>Neha Dhupia Posts Photo of Breastfeeding Newborn Son, Continues to Fight for #freedomtofeed

Neha Dhupia, after the birth of her first child in 2018, has been among celebrities who actively spread awareness about breastfeeding and how it needs to be normalised. The actress, who has given birth to her second child recently, has continued to keep the conversation alive by speaking about it and posting on social media. >READ MORE

>T20 World Cup: Mohammad Hafeez Dedicates Win Over New Zealand to Pakistan Security Forces

Pakistan held their nerves against New Zealand in the low-scoring match on Tuesday in Sharjah, and registered their second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2021. Babar Azam-led side chased 138 runs on the loss of five wickets with eight balls to spare. Pacer Haris Rauf produced four dismissals, while the chase was led by opener Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali. Senior batter Mohammad Hafeez dedicated the victory to “all security forces of Pakistan". READ MORE

