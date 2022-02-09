News18 Evening Digest: BJP Pins Hopes on Fragmentation of Opposition Votes in Multi-cornered Contest and Other Stories

>Goa Polls: BJP Pins Hopes on Fragmentation of Opposition Votes in Multi-cornered Contest

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to come back to power in Goa with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) possibly eating into the Congress’s votes in the February 14 assembly elections. >READ MORE

>How Hijab Row Spiralled from Epicentre Karnataka to MP, Puducherry & Now HC: A Look at the Timeline

Amonth ago on January 1, a group of students from a government pre-university college in Karnataka alleged that they were denied entry to their classrooms for wearing hijab. The issue was catapulted into the spotlight when similar incidents were reported from other such government-run educational institutions in different parts of the state, most specifically coastal Karnataka. >READ MORE

>Exclusive | I Don’t Pretend to Be A Common Man, I’m One; Kejriwal Will One Day Apologise to Me: CM Channi

It was Charanjit Singh Channi’s first door-to-door campaign after being named the chief ministerial face of the Congress for the February 20 Punjab elections. And this was a point he never missed reminding the crowd. But he also made it a point to emphasise to the people that he was different from his predecessor, Captain Amarinder Singh, and was chosen by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi because he was an aam aadmi (common man) or people’s CM. While travelling with News18.com on Tuesday, Channi said, “Look at my cavalcade. Most of the cars are parked in the CM office in Chandigarh, I have only these few. But I have also shown that I can travel like the maharaja before me." >READ MORE

>Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to Fly Off to Mauritius for Wedding Celebrations?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will finally tie the knot this year, making it the first highly anticipated Bollywood wedding of 2022. Although the bride and the groom have not revealed anything on this front, veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar confined his son’s wedding to the Bombay Times. Now, as per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the celebrity wedding will happen over three locations- Mumbai, Lonavala and Mauritius. Earlier it was supposed to take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse. >READ MORE

>LIC IPO Date, Valuation, Size, Portion for Policyholders, Investors; All Latest Updates

LIC IPO: The central government is all set to file the draft papers of initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) with market regulator by this week, according to various reports. The embedded value of India’s largst IPO has been finalised over Rs 5 lakh crore. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) earlier said that the draft prospect will be filed once the insurance regulator gives a green signal for India’s biggest-ever IPO. The size of the issue will be mentioned in the draft paper, Pandey added. >READ MORE

>India vs West Indies 2022 Live Score, 2nd ODI, Ahmedabad: Suryakumar Yadav Fifty Helps India set 238-run Target for Windies

Team India posted 237 for 9 following a 91-run stand between KL Rahul and Suryakuamar on Wednesday. Suryakumar top-scored with an 83-ball 64 while Rahul contributed with a 49-run knock. >READ MORE

