News18 Evening Digest: BJP Rules Out Alliance with JD(S) For K'taka Assembly Polls; Army Chief Says Increase in Chinese Troops at LAC & Other Stories

In today’s edition of our evening digest, we are the covering latest development in Karnataka politics, where the ruling BJP has denied any possibility of an alliance with JD(S) for the upcoming assembly polls. We are also looking at the landmark Kesavananda Bharti verdict that is the centre of controversy following Vice President Dhankhar’s ‘one-upmanship and public posturing from judicial platforms is not good’ remark.

‘No Alliance with JD(S)’: BJP Sets the Stage for Kar-Nataka with Mission 150+ and Star ‘Modi’

Putting speculations to rest, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has categorically ruled out an alliance with the Janata Dal (S) in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls. READ MORE

The Landmark Kesavananda Bharti Verdict and Basic Structure Doctrine Explained Amid NJAC Controversy

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is “wrong" in stating that Parliament is supreme and his views should warn every Constitution-loving citizen to be alert to the dangers ahead. READ MORE

Increase in Chinese Troops at LAC; Situation ‘Stable’ But ‘Unpredictable’, Says Army Chief Manoj Pande

Assuring that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the northern borders is under control, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday the Army is keeping a close watch on all activities in Doklam. READ MORE

Nupur Sharma Gets Gun License Months After Facing ‘Death, Rape Threats’ Over Prophet Remark Row

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been granted the licence to carry a personal gun. The leader’s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad had sparked massive outrage and even invited backlash from Muslim countries. Protests broke out in many parts of the country and multiple FIRs were registered against her. READ MORE

Khalistan Supporters Deface Temple in Australia, Paint ‘Hindustan Murdabad’, Anti-Modi Graffiti

A Hindu temple in Australia’s Melbourne was allegedly attacked by Khalistan supporters and defaced with anti-India graffiti, a report said. READ MORE

Union Budget 2023: Government’s Income And Expenditure Explained

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023. Preparation for the Union Budget 2023 is in full swing with the finance ministry holding meetings with relevant stakeholders. Ahead of the Budget different industries and taxpayers are expecting more tax sops. While salaried employees will look forward to tax exemptions, businessmen will look for GST exemption. READ MORE

Shehzada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Turns Into a Cool Action Hero to Protect His Family, Watch

After giving two back-to-back hits with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan is back with Shehzada. The trailer of the actor’s much-anticipated film was released today. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada will see Kartik pack some solid punches as he takes on the role of an action hero. However, he doesn’t let go of his signature humour. READ MORE

