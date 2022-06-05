News18 Evening Digest: BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma from Party, Expels Naveen Kumar Over Remarks on Prophet Muhammad and Other Stories

BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma from Party, Expels Naveen Kumar Over Remarks on Prophet Muhammad

In a move being seen as an attempt to rein in spokespersons who violate Bharatiya Janata Party’s official line on sensitive matters, the BJP on Sunday suspended leader Nupur Sharma from the party pending further investigation and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal. READ MORE

Police Arrest Fourth Accused in Hyderabad Gang-rape Case, One Still Absconding

Telangana Police on Sunday arrested the fourth accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case. The accused, a minor was picked up from the Hyderabad in connection with the rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area last week. READ MORE

‘Does Sisodia Think Kejriwal Is Corrupt?’ Assam CM Sarma Digs Up Old Tweet After ‘PPE Scandal’ Claims

“As India battled the Covid pandemic in 2020, then Assam health minister Himanta Sarma gave contracts to companies of his wife and son’s business partners to supply PPE kits above market rates," AAP leader Manish Sisodia had alleged on Saturday citing media reports. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19 Just Days After Jawan Announcement

Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for Covid-19, sources confirmed to CNN-News18. Shah Rukh has become the latest actor to have tested positive in recent days. Last month, Akshay Kumar had tested positive for Covid and on Saturday, news of Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur testing positive for Covid-19 made the headlines. READ MORE

Did Afridi Comment on Umran Malik?: Aakash Chopra Clarifies the ‘Wrong News’ With a Video - Watch

In the last couple of days, several media reports have claimed that Afridi commented on Malik’s bowling style. It was reported that the Pakistan cricketer said only pace help a bowler until there’s no line, length of variation. READ MORE

Sonu Sood Is Teasing A ‘Big Announcement’ And Fans Are Already Predicting What It Could Be

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood got his fans to speculate about the actor’s next move after he posted a cryptic tweet hinting at ‘something big’.The Kungfu Yoga actor took to Twitter on Sunday and dropped hints about a new project. After the Dabangg actor posted the tweet, speculations are rife about what it could be. While some of his fans are wondering if he is dropping hints about his next film. However, a source in the industry stated that Sonu Sood is planning to move to Hollywood. READ MORE

