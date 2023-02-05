Exclusive | BJP’s 2024 Lok Sabha Haul Will Exceed 2014’s, UP Tally Will be Highest: Yogi Adityanath

The BJP will perform better in 2024 Lok Sabha elections that it did in the momentous 2014 polls that brought Narendra Modi to power, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Network18 in an exclusive interview on Sunday. READ MORE

Phulwari Sharif PFI Case: NIA Arrests 2 After Raids at 8 Locations in Bihar; Accused Planned Targeted Killings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested two persons from Bihar’s Motihari district in connection with a suspected terror module allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI). READ MORE

Advertisement

Kiara-Sidharth Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple To Dance At Sangeet; Sid’s Mom Preps For ‘Bahu’; No Phones At Ceremony?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 6, Monday. LIVE NOW

What is a Cryptic Pregnancy? Delivering a Baby Without ‘Being Pregnant’ | Explained

After the term was trending on TikTok in the US, people are curious to know what exactly a ‘cryptic pregnancy’ is. While many users shared their experience with the same, turns out, it’s an actual medical condition. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin, Archana Vote Nimrit for Less Involvement in Show; She Says ‘At Least I’m Not Fake’

Bigg Boss 16 has reached its finale week. By next Sunday, fans will get to know the winner of the show. The top six contestants right now are Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Who will win - only time can tell. Now, the contestants are showing their true colours. Now, it is time for the last ration task of the season. Going by the promo, it seems contestants have to rank each other as per their involvement in the show. And of course, there are fights. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here