News18 Evening Digest: Boat With AK-47 Rifles Found off Raigad Coast, Fadnavis Says ‘No Terror Angle’ and Other Stories

Will the Real AIADMK Please Stand Up? EPS-OPS Tug-of-War Will Weaken Dravidian Citadel, Give Ammo to BJP

Following the death of J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, the AIADMK has been constantly buffeted by internal challenges. One after other — in a constant thrum of discontent — senior leaders of the party have been at war with one another. At any given point after her death, Jayalalithaa’s party had two factions; when VK Sasikala’s nephew was up and about in the daily news cycle, AIADMK had three factions: one led by himself, and the other two by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami. READ MORE

Raigad Redux? Boat with Weapons Surfaces in Maharashtra, along with Horrid Memories of 1993 Blasts

Advertisement

As reports of a suspicious boat with guns, bullets, and explosives being found off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra emerged on Thursday, a familiar fear coursed through the district and neighbouring areas, including Mumbai. READ MORE

Boat With AK-47 Rifles Found off Raigad Coast, Fadnavis Says ‘No Terror Angle’; High Alert Sounded

Two suspicious boats were found near Harihareshwar shore in Maharashtra’s Raigad, following which the district was put on high alert. Three AK-47 rifles, explosives and bullets along with some documents were seized from the boats. Security in Mumbai has been tightened following the seizure. While one boat was carrying ammunition, the other one had life jackets and some documents. READ MORE

Dobaaraa Review: Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu’s Time-Space Continuum Disruption Tale Will Hook You

The film of the week is Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa, starring the amazing Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Kashyap has been a director who takes forward his own stories and thoughts, so the fact that he is making a remake really made me curious as to what could have been so appealing about the story. The film is the official remake of a Spanish film called Mirage, which (thankfully) I had not watched and therefore went for Dobaaraa with a clear mind. And boy, the film turned out to be really engaging! READ MORE

Savings Life Insurance Plan Launched With Benefits; Check Features, How to Buy

Advertisement

Life insurance firm Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has launched a new participating product called Flexi Savings Plan, which offers an innovative optional feature called Accrual of Survival Benefit. This feature gives customer the freedom to change timing of benefit payout as many times as necessary to match their individual requirements, the company has said. READ MORE

Government Blocks 8 YouTube Channels Using Emergency Powers: Full List

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, using its emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders for blocking of eight YouTube based news channels, one (1) Facebook account, and two Facebook posts. The blocked YouTube channels were quite popular and had a cumulative viewership of over 114 crore, and were subscribed by over 85 lakh users. The government said 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan based YouTube news channels are blocked under IT Rules, 2021. READ MORE

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here