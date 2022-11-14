News18 Evening Digest: Body Chopped Into 35 Pieces, Kept in Fridge for 18 Days in Grisly Delhi Murder and Other Stories

How BJP Managed to Retain MCD for 15 Yrs?, A Grisly Delhi Murder, and other news only on Evening Digest.

Body Chopped Into 35 Pieces, Kept in Fridge for 18 Days & Then Scattered Across Capital: A Grisly Delhi Murder

Police said the man, identified as Aaftab, strangled his live-in partner Shraddha, 26, on May 18 after a fight. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces with a saw and purchased a big-enough fridge to keep them. He left his house at 2am over the course of the next 18 days to discard the pieces across Delhi. READ MORE

Out of Power in Delhi for Over 2 Decades, How BJP Managed to Retain MCD for 15 Yrs? Explained

Candidates lists and manifestos of political parties are out as only a few days are left for high-octane battle to secure power of 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which finished number two in the 2017 polls, will take on the Bharatiya Janata Party which has been in power in the MCD for 15 years. READ MORE

Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s First PM, Did Not Act in ‘Desh Hith’ on Kashmir: Law Minister Rijiju | Exclusive

The first Prime Minister of India did not act in ‘desh hith’ (national interest) when it came to Kashmir, said law minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, keeping up his attack on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The Congress countered Rijiju’s attack on Nehru, pointing out that Sardar Patel was also party to the decisions taken by Nehru on Kashmir till September 1947, while Nasir Hussain of the party said “blaming Nehru was the BJP’s pattern". READ MORE

Pushpa 2 Release Date: Allu Arjun Starrer To Hit Theatres In 2024? Know Here

Ever since Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel - Pushpa: The Rule. However, looks like fans have to wait a little longer for the release. If recent reports are to be believed, the makers of Pushpa 2 are planning to release the film in early 2024. READ MORE

‘Create Optics, Kill Maximum People’: Intel Sources Reveal Udaipur-Ahmedabad Track ‘Sabotage’ Details

Apotential disaster averted by locals on the newly opened railway line between Udaipur and Ahmedabad — where cracks were found on the track due to an explosion using “detonators" — was an act of terror, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18. READ MORE

JEE Main to NEET to CUET: NTA to Release Exam Calendar 2023 Soon, Know Tentative Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the academic calendar for 2023 in December. JEE Main to NEET to CUCET, the NTA will release the tentative dates of the exams as well as the notification release dates along with the calendar. Almost all major national-level exams are held by the NTA. READ MORE

