News18 Evening Digest: Cal HC Orders Bengal Govt to Protect Birbhum Arson Eyewitnesses & Other Top Stories

Birbhum Violence News LIVE Updates: Calcutta HC Says ‘Probe Not Carried Out Properly’, Orders Bengal Govt to Protect Eyewitnesses

At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district that claimed eight lives. The Calcutta High Court has directed the CFSL to collect evidence samples from spot and complete examination without delay. LIVE HERE

Four Children Die After Consuming ‘Poisonous’ Toffees in UP’s Kushinagar, CM Orders Inquiry

Four children, including three siblings died after allegedly consuming poisonous toffees in Kasya area of Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, officials said. READ MORE

Advertisement

President Putin Plans to Attend G20 Summit in Indonesia, Says Russian Ambassador

President Vladimir Putin plans to attend a G20 summit later this year in Indonesia, Moscow’s envoy said Wednesday, dismissing suggestions Russia could be excluded from the group over the war in Ukraine. READ MORE

Gully Boy Rapper MC Tod Fod Had 2 Heart Attacks in 4 Months; Mom Shares Heartbreaking Details

The country is still in shock over the news of Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod’s death. The rapper was 24. Apart from his individual music, Dharmesh had featured in Gully Boy song India 91. He was also who was associated with Mumbai’s multilingual hip-hop group Swadesi. His mother has now opened up about his death in an interview and revealed that he died of a heart attack. She also said that the rapper had previously had two heart attacks and had undergone surgery. READ MORE

KGF Chapter 2: Makers to Transform Fans’ Artworks Into Posters for Yash Starrer Action-Drama

Advertisement

South Superstar Yash is set to return to the theatres with the second installment of his much-loved film ‘KGF1′. While fans have been waiting with bated breaths for its release, the makers are now inviting them to part take in the film’s journey. The movie’s fans can become an integral part of the upcoming sequel’s publicity and promotion campaign by sharing their fan art of the film. READ MORE

IPL 2022: Aaron Finch And Pat Cummins to Miss First Five Matches For Kolkata Knight Riders

Advertisement

In a big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, two of their Australian stars Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch will not be available for their first five matches of IPL 2022. KKR mentor David Hussey revealed on Wednesday that the duo will be busy with their international commitments and hence will link up with the team midway through the season. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.