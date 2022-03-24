News18 Evening Digest: Calcutta HC Reserves Birbhum Violence Verdict and Other Top Stories

Birbhum Violence LIVE Updates: Calcutta HC Reserves Verdict; 31 CCTVs Installed, Witness Protection Extended, Bengal Govt Informs Court

The Calcutta High Court today reserved its verdict in a case pertaining to the Birbhum violence in West Bengal. Meanwhile, the state government informed the bench that 31 CCTV cameras have been installed and witness protection has also been extended as per prior directions of the court. READ MORE

As Suspense Brews Over New Cabinet, Yogi Adityanath Invites Probable Ministers to Tea Ahead of Swearing-In

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called probable ministers for tea and breakfast on Friday morning. Those who have been invited to tea include Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, Brajesh Pathak, Jai Pratap Singh, Satish Mahana, Jitin Prasada, Suresh Khanna and Shrikant Sharma. READ MORE

Advertisement

Indian Govt Hopeful about Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s Visit, Meeting with EAM Jaishankar: Sources

The Government of India is hopeful about Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit on Friday during which he will meet external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, top sources told CNN-News18. Yi is arriving with a delegation and is also likely to meet national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, they said. READ MORE

RRR First Review: Ram Charan Steals the Show; Ajay Devgn Is Surprise Package of SS Rajamouli Film

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer highly anticipated film RRR is set to release in theatres on Friday, March 25. While the fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the movie-related announcements, we got our hands on the first-ever review of SS Rajamouli’s masterpiece. READ MORE

End of An Era at Chennai Superkings; Relive Top Five MS Dhoni Captaincy Moments

Advertisement

MS Dhoni, a name synonymous with Chennai Super Kings, took a big step that will mark the end of an era in IPL. The 40-year old ‘Thala’ has stepped down from the position of captain, handing it over to Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming edition of IPL. Interestingly, he was the inaugural captain at CSK right after the franchise came into existence back in 2008. Such was the chemistry, that neither Dhoni spoke of quitting, nor CSK management gave it a thought. READ MORE

Throwback Thursday: Preity Zinta Reminisces On Dil Se, Shares Picture from First Film Shoot

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is an avid social media user. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star often treats her fans to gorgeous throwback pictures and takes them back to good old times. Maintaining the trajectory, Preity took to Instagram and celebrated Throwback Thursday by sharing picture from her first film ‘Dil Se’. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.