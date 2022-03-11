News18 Evening Digest: Candidates with Massive Victory Margins in 2022 Assembly Polls & Other Top Stories

Yogi, Pankaj Singh in One Lakh+ Club: 10 Candidates with Massive Victory Margins in 2022 Assembly Polls

Riding the saffron wave, the BJP recorded massive wins in four out of five poll-bound states in the assembly elections conducted for over a month. The results, which were declared on Thursday, scripted a historic win for the party in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. Here, the BJP is returning for a second term after over three decades. READ MORE

Assembly Elections Results 2022: 7 Reports on News18 You Should Bookmark for 2024

In the heat of campaigning for Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had pitched a win for Yogi Adityanath in the state as an important milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. READ MORE

China Locks Down Changchun City of 9 Million Residents Amid New Spike in Covid-19 Cases

China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area. Residents are required to remain home and undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended. READ MORE

Russian President Vladimir Putin Backs Plans to Send Volunteer Fighters to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed plans to allow volunteers, including from abroad, to fight in Ukraine, where he has sent thousands of Russian troops in what he calls a “special military operation"."If you see that there are people who want on a voluntary basis (to help east Ukraine’s separatists), then you need to meet them halfway and help them move to combat zones," Putin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during a televised security council meeting. READ MORE

LIC IPO Price Band, Policyholders Discount Details Soon: Govt to File Final Papers With Sebi

The Centre is will soon be filing the final papers for India’s mega LIC IPO soon. The government is planning to soon file the final papers for LIC IPO with market regulator Sebi, which will provide details about the price band, discount for policyholders and retail buyers, and the actual number of shares to be put on the block, an official said. READ MORE

BTS is Coming to India Virtually and Desi ARMYs are Scrambling for Tickets

BTS is coming to India virtually via a live theatre viewing that will be screened at PVR theatres in several cities across the country. READ MORE

‘I’ll be There, 100 percent’: David Warner Plans to Attend ‘Idol’ Shane Warne’s Funeral

Australia opener David Warner is planning to attend the funeral of spin wizard Shane Warne who passed away on March 4 in Thailand due to a suspected heart attack. The untimely demise of the former cricketer has left the international cricket fraternity in a state of massive shock. READ MORE

