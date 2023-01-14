News18 Evening Digest: CBI 'Raids' Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's Residence And Other Top Stories

‘Raided My House, Office, Searched My Locker’: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia on CBI’s ‘Routine Investigation’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday searched Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office as part of “routine investigations," in connection to the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, sources said. READ MORE

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Gets ‘Death Threat’, Caller Says He’s ‘Dawood’, Wants ‘Rs 100 Crore’

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s office in Nagpur received three threatening calls on Saturday morning, as per Nagpur police. Two calls were made at 11.30 am and 11.40 am and further investigation is underway, they said. READ MORE

This Pongal, Not Milk But Emotions Boil Over in Tamil Nadu as Governor Ravi Stirs Identity Pot

Pongal, which literally means spilling over in Tamil, is an important festival for the southern state. The ritual involves boiling over of milk to which freshly harvested rice and jaggery are added in a new clay pot, marking new beginnings and abundance. READ MORE

Joshimath Crisis Updates: After ISRO’s ‘Sinking’ Images, NDMA Says ‘Don’t Share Details Publicly’

After Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a study stating that Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in 12 days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday directed concerned departments to not interact with media or share any data publicly. READ MORE

Vodafone Planning To Cut Hundreds of Jobs Globally, Biggest Layoffs In 5 Years: Report

Telecom services major Vodafone is planning to shed “several hundred jobs" and most of them are located at its London headquarters, according to a report by the Financial Times citing two people briefed on the discussions. It added that it is going to be the company’s biggest round of job cuts in five years. READ MORE

Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Dies Of Heart Attack During Congress Yatra; CM Mann Condoles Death

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who was walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy during Bharat Jodo Yatra, collapsed and died of a heart attack on Saturday in Punjab’s Phillaur.Senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also taking part in the Yatra, said Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara. READ MORE

