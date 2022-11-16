News18 Evening Digest: Centre Says Wearing Masks on Flights No Longer Mandatory & Other Top Stories

Wearing of Masks Not Mandatory for Passengers in Flights: Ministry Of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in its revised guidelines, has made wearing of face masks not mandatory for the in-flight passengers on domestic and international routes. The revised guidelines state that all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers but there will not be any fine/penal action on pax not wearing mask in the flight. READ MORE

Delhi Liquorgate: Manish Sisodia’s Aide Dinesh Arora Turns Govt Approver As Court Allows Plea

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused in the excise policy scam case also involving Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, to turn approver. Arora is believed to be a close aide of Sisodia. READ MORE

Advertisement

India’s Digital Pitch for G-20 as Indonesia Hands Over Presidency to Modi | Explained

India was on Wednesday handed over the G-20 presidency by Indonesia at the end of the two-day summit in Bali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the closing ceremony, saying digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the “human race" and its greater benefits will be realised only when digital access becomes “truly inclusive". READ MORE

‘Won’t Sacrifice Quality For Speed’: Rishi Sunak Cites Different Approach to India-UK Trade Deal

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday suggested that he will take a different approach to trade deals, adding that he will not rush talks with countries like India. READ MORE

Actor Krishna Cremated with Full State Honours, Mahesh Babu Breaks Down At Funeral; See Pics

Telugu superstar Krishna, who was also Mahesh Babu’s father, has been cremated with full state honours on Wednesday (November 16). The funeral took place in Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Hyderabad. The last rites were performed by Mahesh Babu and his family, wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their children — Sitara and Gautam — offered their support to him. READ MORE

Laid-off Employees of Meta, Twitter, Amazon To Get $100,000 From This Firm To Begin Startup

Advertisement

Even as big tech giants like Meta, Twitter and Amazon are laying off employees to cut costs, a venture firm launched in 2018 is offering $100,000 to those sacked recently for beginning thier startups. Through a programme called ‘Funded Not Fired’, Day One Ventures will write $100,000 checks (over Rs 80 lakh) into 20 startup teams by the end of the year. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here