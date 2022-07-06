News18 Evening Digest: Centre Slashes Covid-19 Booster Dose Gap from 9 Months to 6 & Other Top Stories

Centre Slashes Covid-19 Booster Dose Gap from 9 Months to 6 Amid Concerns Over New Strains

The Central government on Wednesday decided to reduce the gap between the second dose and precautionary/booster shot of Covid-19 vaccines to six months from the existing nine months for all adults. READ MORE

Vistara Delhi Flight Suffers Engine Failure After Landing at Airport, Passengers Safe; DGCA Informed

Vistara’s Bangkok-Delhi flight faced a “minor electrical malfunction" when its engine failed to operate after landing at Delhi airport. The incident took place on Tuesday and flight UK-122 landed on a single engine. All passengers are said to be safe. Aviation regulator DGCA was informed about the matter and the plane was towed from the taxiway to the parking bay. READ MORE

Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena Changes Its Chief Whip in LS; Rajan Vichare Replaces Bhavana Gawali

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday named Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare as the party’s chief whip in the Lower House of Parliament replacing MP Bhavana Gawali. In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, party leader Sanjay Raut said, “It is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as the chief whip in Lok Sabha in place of Bhavana Gawali, MP (LS), with immediate effect." READ MORE

Soaking-Wet Mumbai Makes Delhi Feel the Heat as Capital Misses Date With Rains But July May End Unease

Waterlogging, landslides, traffic disruptions and a yellow alert to keep a close watch on the situation — As Maharashtra struggles with heavy rainfall drowning capital Mumbai and adjoining areas, parched Delhiites are staring hard into the skies for just a glimmer of rains to get them relief from the sultry weather and rising, unbearable humidity. READ MORE

Sukanya Samriddhi: Invest Rs 1,000 Monthly, Get Over Rs 5 Lakh Return at Maturity; Know How

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: The government of India often comes up with small savings schemes targetted especially for a particular group, for example senior citizens or women. For parents with girl child who want to secure her future, opening an account under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana launched by the central government will be beneficial. The Centre has recently announced the interest rates for the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for the July to September quarter this year, and the latest interest rates are better than that of bank fixed deposits. In addition, the SSY scheme gives better returns than most small savings scheme and is completely risk free as it is government-backed. READ MORE

India vs West Indies 2022 ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan Named Captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah Rested

The BCCI selection committee has named a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies starting later this month. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the squad with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja named his deputy even as a host of senior players have been rested. READ MORE

‘GentleMinions’: Why is Gen-Z Turning Up in Suit-clad Groups to Watch ‘Rise of Gru’?

Minions: The Rise of Gru hit the big screens after a two-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and immediately gave rise to a sprawling trend. The #GentleMinions trend on Twitter and TikTok saw people dressing up in formal suits to go watch the movie. It went to the extent that Universal Pictures tweeted out: “To everyone showing up to ‘Minions’ in suits: we see you and we love you." Bill Hirst, a teenager in Sydney, Australia, was one of the first to take part in the trend on TikTok, as per a Variety report. READ MORE

