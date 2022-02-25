News18 Evening Digest: Centre to Bear Cost of Evacuating Indians from Ukraine; Sidhu Lands in Fresh Trouble & Other Top Stories

War in Ukraine: Centre to Bear Full Cost of Evacuating Indian Citizens, Students from Ukraine

The central government will bear the cost of evacuation of the Indian students stuck in Ukraine, people familiar with the developments have told CNN-News18. Earlier on Friday, people familiar with the developments told CNNNews18 that two flights will reach the Romanian capital Bucharest from where it will help in the evacuation of Indian students who are expected to reach the Romanian land border with Ukraine. READ MORE

‘Situation Very Serious’: Centre to Fly Out Indians from Ukraine’s Neighbouring Countries ‘at Earliest’

Advertisement

The situation in Ukraine has become war zone and situation on the ground is very serious, the Indian Ambassador to Ukraine said. He also said that around 1,000 Indian students are leaving Ukraine and will be reaching Romania on Friday. READ MORE

Sidhu Lands in Fresh Trouble After Supreme Court Takes Up Review Petition in Road Rage Case Verdict

The Supreme Court will review if Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu should face charges of a more serious nature in a 32-year-old road rage case. Sidhu has two weeks’ time to respond to a notice by the apex court. READ MORE

Will BharatPe Terminate Co-Founder Ashneer Grover After His Wife? Here’s a Timeline of the Saga

The boardroom drama over the reigns of fintech major BharatPe shows no signs of abating. In the latest turn of events, Madhuri Jain, the company’s controller and Ashneer Grover’s, cofounder and managing director of BharatPe, wife, on charges of misappropriating funds. Jain had been in charge of BharatPe’s finances since October 2018, was sacked from BharatPe on February 23. READ MORE

Mira Rajput Pens Romantic Note for Shahid Kapoor on 41st Birthday: ‘You Are the Best Husband’

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday, February 25. On the occasion, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet post for him. She shared pictures of the actor and called him the best dad, friend and husband. The pictures seem to have been taken during the family’s many vacations. READ MORE

IPL 2022: 10 Teams Divided in 2 Groups - All You Need to Know About Venues and Match Fixtures

Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council has taken some major decisions to conduct the upcoming season in a safe and interesting manner. The tournament kickstarts on March 26 and will end on May 29. All matches will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered a major reason behind the spread Covid-19 infection. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.