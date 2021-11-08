News18 Evening Digest: Chennai to Continue Receiving Heavy Rain for Next 48 Hours; Witness Prabhakar Sail Appears Before NCB Vigilance Team and Other Stories

>Chennai, Other Parts of Tamil Nadu to Continue Receiving Heavy Rain for Next 48 Hours: IMD

Heavy rain will continue in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours as the cyclonic circulation extends from southern Bay of Bengal to the coast of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. >READ MORE

>20 People Injured as Double-decker Bus Collides with Truck on Yamuna Expressway

Twenty passengers of a Noida-bound double-decker bus were injured with four in serious condition after the vehicle coming from Auraiya rammed against a truck on the Yamuna Expressway early on Monday, police said. “The impact of the collision was really massive that both the vehicles could be removed only by using a tractor," SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said. >READ MORE

>Unhappy BCCI To Ask For Report on Hardik Pandya’s Fitness After T20 World Cup Exit-Report

Hardik Pandya is all set to be dropped for the upcoming New Zealand series after his poor show led to India’s downfall at the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. Not only that, the BCCI is also planning to inquire further on this issue as they will be asking for a report from the team management regarding the all rounder, website ‘Insidesport’ reported. The selectors will be picking the India squad for the home series against New Zealand which begins with a three match T20I series. >READ MORE

>Uphaar Fire: Delhi Court Awards 7-Yr Jail Terms to Sushil & Gopal Ansal in Evidence Tampering Case

ADelhi court Monday awarded 7-year jail terms to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals. >READ MORE

>Cruise Drugs Case: Witness Prabhakar Sail Appears Before NCB Vigilance Team

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Delhi vigilance team, probing the pay-off allegations in the Cordelia cruise drugs case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is an accused. The NCB issued summons to Sail on Sunday, directing him to appear before the vigilance team to record his statement. >READ MORE

>Disha Patani Aces 720 Kick, Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff Left This Comment

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a video of herself acing the 720 kick. “Finally getting there #720kick," she wrote in the caption. The video has crossed 3 lakh likes within a few hours of posting on the photo-video sharing app. Her rumoured boyfriend, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to the comments section and wrote, “Woah u did it finally and so clean, amazing work @raakeshyadhav sir." >READ MORE

