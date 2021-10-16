News18 Evening Digest: Cong Chief Polls to be Held Between Aug 21 and Sept Next Yr & Other Top Stories

>CWC Meet: Congress Chief Polls Between Aug 21 and Sept 20 Next Year; Three Resolutions Passed

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), which met on Saturday amid an intense power struggle within its own ranks, passed three important resolutions in an attempt to tidy up the mess and maintain its own political relevance - to address the ongoing political situation, to continue raising their voice on the current agrarian distress and to target the government on the price rise in the country. >READ MORE

>Bangladesh: Two Hindu Men Killed in Fresh Religious Unrest, Death Toll Six Now

Two Hindu men have been killed in fresh religious violence in Bangladesh, police officials said Saturday, taking the death toll to six from recent unrest in the Muslim-majority country. Protests began on Wednesday after footage emerged of a Koran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for the Hindu festival Durga Puja. The minority community make up about 10 percent of the population. >READ MORE

>‘Baap of All Talk Shows’: Balakrishna to Make Digital Debut with ‘Unstoppable’

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is lovingly called Balayya, is all set to make his digital debut with celebrity talk show “Unstoppable". The show will premiere on Telugu streaming service Aha Video from November 4. The makers of the show hosted a launch event for “Unstoppable" on Friday, highlighting the grand entry of Balakrishna, who exhibited his dancing skills to the show’s theme song. “Unstoppable" will see some of the biggest film stars opening up and narrating their life stories to Balakrishna. >READ MORE

>IPL 2021, IN PICS: All IPL Trophy Winners Over The Years-Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Dominate

MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final to lift their fourth IPL title. Here’s a look at all the IPL trophy winners over the years. >SEE PICS

>‘Terrorists Chose Soft Targets’: Senior J&K Police Officer Denies Security Lapse Behind Civilian Killings

A senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer on Saturday ruled out any security lapse behind the recent civilian killings in the Valley and said that it is not possible to provide security to all those who may be soft targets for terrorists. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that none of the civilians killed last week had been provided security by the police. >READ MORE

>Asaram Followers Booked for Violating Prohibitory Orders in UP’s Shahjahanpur

A group of followers of self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case, was booked for violating prohibitory orders by holding a programme here to worship him, police said on Saturday. Those booked are Rajkumar, the main organiser of the event, Rakesh, Sunil, Chandan Das, Daksh Muni and some unidentified people, they said. >READ MORE

