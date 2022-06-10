News18 Evening Digest: Counting to Begin from 5 PM; Delay Expected After BJP Complains to ECI and Other Stories

Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting to Begin from 5 PM; Delay Expected After BJP Complains to ECI

As voting got underway for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, the ruling Congress on Friday exuded confidence that it has the numbers to win three seats while the opposition BJP said it expects a “miracle" when the results are announced. READ MORE

Prophet Remark Row: Massive Protests in Delhi, UP Among Other States Post Friday Prayers | Updates

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal among many other states on Friday witnessed massive protests over now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad where demonstrators demanded her arrest. The protestors turned violent in some areas and pelted stones at cops and vandalised public property. READ MORE

Moose Wala Murder: In Meeting With Canadian Envoy, CM Mann Proposes Joint Police Op to Nab Gangsters

With the name of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar cropping up in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s assassination, the Bhagwant Mann government in the state is opening up communication channels with the Canadian government to track down gangsters operating from its soil. READ MORE

Sonali Bendre on Mahima Chaudhry Surviving Breast Cancer: It’s So Sad, Will Reach Out To Her | Exclusive

Just yesterday it was revealed that actress Mahima Chaudhry has battled breast cancer. The revelation was made by veteran actor Anupam Kher who took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video in which an emotional Mahima opened up about her diagnosis and her treatment. Mahima revealed that she found out about breast cancer during her yearly sonography and informed the same to Anupam Kher when he approached her for his upcoming film, The Signature. READ MORE

What Is The ‘K’ Sticker On The Arm Of Shreyas Iyer? Well, It’s An Expensive Fitness Gadget

If you have been following Shreyas Iyer playing cricket recently then you must have noticed a black colour sticker on his right triceps with the symbol ‘K’. Well, that sticker has nothing to do with Kolkata Knight Riders and neither is he supporting any general social cause by wearing that sticker. The ‘K’ sticker is basically an expensive fitness gadget from a Bengaluru startup called Ultrahuman. READ MORE

West Bengal 12th Topper Adhisha Debsarma Aims at Taking Both JEE & NEET, Wants to Serve People

Anative of Coochbehar, Adhisha Debsarma has topped the West Bengal class 12 board exam. A student of Dinhata Soni Debi Jain High School, she beat almost 7.5 lakh students to grab the top spot. She has secured first place with 99.60 per cent or 498 marks out of 500 in the 12th exam, thus grabbing distinction. READ MORE

Safe for Dogs, Neutralises Delta & Omicron Variants: What is Anocovax, India’s First Covid Jab for Animals

While there have been several debates over the passing of the virus to animals, several studies have shown that Covid-19 can spread from people to animals during close contact. Pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19, mostly after close contact with people with coronavirus. READ MORE

