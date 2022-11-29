News18 Evening Digest: Criticism & Divided Opinions After Israeli Filmmaker's Remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 evening digest, we are offering a detailed insight into what has exactly happened in the The Kashmir Files controversy and how it is blowing out of proportion. In other news, we have Aaftab claiming to cops that he killed Shraddha Walkar just because she wanted to breakup with him.

Criticism, ‘Schindler’s List’ Comparison & Divided Opinions After Israeli Filmmaker’s Remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ | Who Said What

The remarks made on the Hindi film ‘The Kashmir Files’ at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was also the jury head of the event, seems to have sparked massive outrage with Israel’s ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, issuing an open letter over the matter, many other political reactions coming in, and now police complaint also filed against the filmmaker. READ MORE

No Sudden Provocation, Aaftab Killed Shraddha As She Wanted to Break Up: Delhi Police Sources | Exclusive

Contrary to his initial statement, suspect Aaftab Poonawala, 28, did not kill his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 26, out of sudden provocation on May 18, but murdered her because he could not digest the fact that she wanted to end their relationship, sources in the Delhi Police told News18 amid the ongoing probe. READ MORE

India Most Inclusive Nation for Religious Minorities, Model May Be Used by UN: Global Minority Report

The Centre for Policy Analysis, a research organisation, has prepared a report on various countries towards their respective religious minorities. And India tops the list of countries on counts of inclusiveness and treatment of religious minorities. READ MORE

Official: Tata Group Announces Merger of Air India and Vistara by March 2024

Tata Group has officially announced the merger of Air India and Vistara by March 2024. Once the merger process is complete, Tata Group will have 97.9 percent stakes in the AI-Vistara-AI Express-AirAsia India Pvt Ltd (AAIPL) combined entity. SIA has committed to an investment of $250 million as soon as this integration takes place. READ MORE

BCCI Sets The Bar: Base Price For Women’s IPL Franchise Will be Rs 400 Crore

The BCCI, looking to auction five franchises for the upcoming women’s T20 league starting March 2023 by way of a closed tender, has kept the base price at Rs 400 crore (USD 50m approx. READ MORE

Did Prabhas Propose To Kriti Sanon On Sets of Adipurush?

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are said to be the new love birds in B-Town if the latest reports are to be believed. As per Bollywood Life, the rumoured couple is very fond of each other and is taking it slow. Another report now suggests that the Baahubali actor has proposed to the actress during the shoot of their film Adipurush. Film Critic Umair Sandhu on Monday revealed that the couple was going to take the next step in their relationship very soon. READ MORE

