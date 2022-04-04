News18 Evening Digest: CRPF Jawan Killed, Another Injured in Militant Attack in Srinagar and Other Stories

CRPF Jawan Killed, Another Injured in Militant Attack in Srinagar; 2 Non-Locals Fired Upon in Pulwama

In a spurt of militant attacks in Kashmir in less than 24 hours, a CRPF jawan was killed, another injured in the main city centre of Maisuma in Srinagar on Monday. The two CRPF men, who received bullet injuries, were shifted to a nearby hospital. Another CRPF jawan, who has received injuries on his face, is stable. READ MORE

Gorakhnath Temple Attack by IIT Grad: Terror Angle Not Ruled Out, UP ATS Takes Over Probe

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken over the investigation into the attack on two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel at the famous Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday evening. Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary home Awanish Awasthi has called for a meeting to review the security of Goraksha Peeth. READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE - ‘Afghanistan Has Given me Everything’: Rashid Khan Has No Confusion in Country vs Club Debate

The Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan may have picked just two wickets so far in this IPL because of his team’s pacers’ domination and yet he remains the biggest threat for all the opponents. The 23-year-old is a captain’s dream and traditionally it is always believed that for a leg-spinner, the backing and support of the skipper is extremely essential. However, such is the sustained success and body of work of the former Afghanistan skipper that he is one of the rare leggies in the game who doesn’t necessarily need a captain’s cushion all the time. READ MORE

Here’s Why Salman Khan Had a Fallout with Sajid Nadiadwala on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Production

Salman Khan is reportedly considering producing his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali under his own banner, after producer Sajid Nadiadwala pulled out of the project. According to a recent report, Salman might be producing the film under the SK Films banner. Initially producer Sajid Nadiadwala was supposed to produce the film alone but now the production operations are likely to be handled by Salman’s company. READ MORE

Health Matters: This Healthcare Scheme, if Done Right, Could be Modi Govt’s Next Showstopper in Poll Rallies

It includes the purchase of medicines for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and other public sector undertakings such as Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals, Jan Aushadhi scheme and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). READ MORE

With Lanka Burning, a Military Dictator Running Pakistan Will Only Compound India’s Challenges

Sri Lanka is going through an economic crisis. Russia and Ukraine are at each other’s throats. The NATO, European Union and the United States of America have their fair share of issues, domestically and internationally. The world is gearing up for another round of newer variants of coronavirus. And, in addition to all this, we have a political crisis in our backyard — Pakistan. Make no mistake, India is not insulated from this crisis. The easiest thing for the Pakistani Army would be to create a military problem to take away the attention away from the political crisis. Will General Bajwa do it, is the question. Leaving this question aside, let’s see how this crisis panned out. READ MORE

