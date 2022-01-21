News18 Evening Digest: Danger of Covid Has Subsided in Delhi, Situation Under Control and Other Top Stories

Danger of Covid Has Subsided in Delhi, Situation Under Control, Says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asserted that the danger of COVID-19 has subsided in the national capital and the situation is “quite under control". He also said that the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day. READ MORE

Beijing Olympic Torch Relay Closed to Public over Covid-19

The already scaled back Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay will be cordoned off from the general public because of Covid measures, organisers said on Friday. The relay involving 1,200 torchbearers will take place across the Games’ three sites and also travel to tourist attractions such as the Great Wall from February 2 to 4, when the Olympics open. READ MORE

Amit Shah to Conduct Door-to-door Campaign in UP’s Kairana on Saturday

In his first political programme in Uttar Pradesh after the assembly poll dates were announced, Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a door-to-door campaign in support of the BJP candidate in the western UP constituency of Kairana on Saturday. READ MORE

Lockdown & Night Curfew in These States, UTs as Covid-19 Cases Continue to Surge: Check Latest Curbs Here

India on Friday reported a jump in active cases to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days while the country added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant. As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in India, states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Bihar, Telangana have decided to impose fresh curbs or extend restrictions to curb the spread of infections. READ MORE

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Version to Not Release in Theatres on Republic Day

The theatrical release of Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been pushed. As per sources, the 2020 Telugu action drama’s Hindi version will not hit the big screen on January 26. READ MORE

Pakistan Records Highest Single-day Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Pakistan on Friday recorded its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with 7,678 new patients, showing a worrying spike as the country struggles to contain the fifth wave of the contagion. The country has reported 23 fatalities, taking the death toll to 29,065, according to the Ministry of National Health Services. READ MORE

Antarctica Records Covid Outbreak, More Than 20 Infected: Report

Antarctica reported another outbreak of Covid-19 for the first time since this year earlier this week. An official speaking to news agency AFP said that nine unvaccinated staff were evacuated after they tested positive for Covid-19. The official also said that 24 of the 43 scientists and military personnel living in the Argentine base of La Esperanza were infected. READ MORE

