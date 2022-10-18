News18 Evening Digest: Deepotsav to Defence Expo on PM Modi’s Diwali Itinerary and Other Stories

Modi’s Diwali Dhamaka: Deepotsav to Defence Expo on PM’s Itinerary in Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gujarat, Ayodhya

It will be a busy week this festive season for PM Narendra Modi with back-to-back visits to Gujarat, Kedarnath, Badrinath and Mana Village in Uttarakhand, and Ayodhya in the run-up to Diwali.

West Bengal Panchayat Elections Likely in March 2023; TMC, BJP Take Poll Position | Exclusive

The West Bengal Panchayat elections are likely to be held in March 2023, sources told News18, adding that the State Election Commission (SEC) and Panchayat Department are preparing for it.

‘Be Careful’: Court Refuses to Cancel Tejashwi Yadav’s Bail in IRCTC Scam on CBI Plea, But Gives ‘Advice’

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on a plea moved by the CBI in connection with the IRCTC scam. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, however, asked Yadav to be more careful and choose appropriate words.

Boston University ‘Creates’ New Covid Strain with ‘80% Kill Rate’ | All You Need to Know

With the life coming back to normal as Covid-19 on the retreat, a new Covid strain which has 80% kill rate has been found in the US. A team of Boston University scientists claimed that they have made a hybrid virus — combining Omicron and the original Wuhan strain — that killed 80 per cent of mice in a study, according to DailyMail.com.

‘Prepare for Blackouts During Deepest, Darkest Evenings’: UK’s National Grid Chief Warns Ahead of Winters

The UK could face blackouts between 4pm and 7pm on weekdays during "really, really cold" days in January and February if gas imports are reduced, John Pettigrew, the National Grid chief said on Monday at the Financial Times's Energy Transition Summit. He warned households that these blackouts are likely to occur in case there is shortage of gas.

Bigg Boss 16: Ali Fazal Demands Sajid Khan’s Eviction From Salman Khan’s Show

Filmmaker Sajid Khan's entry in Bigg Boss 16 has ignited a debate on social media. A large section of the audience is left disappointed with his entry into the reality show since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the Me Too movement in India. Recently, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal also took to social media to demand Sajid's eviction from Salman Khan's show.

It’s Official: BCCI Gives Its Approval to Conduct Women’s IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday in Mumbai gave its approval to get the much-awaited Women's Indian Premier League. The announcement was made after a host of key decisions were taken during the AGM including the appointment of BCCI's new president Roger Binny who succeeds Sourav Ganguly into the role.

