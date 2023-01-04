News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Accident Victim's Mother Demands Strict Action Against Friend Nidhi & Other Top Stories

Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE: Victim’s Mother Says Friend is Lying, Demands Strict Action Against Her; Police Team Visits Nidhi’s Residence

The family doctor of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area on January 1, rejected her friend Nidhi’s claims that she was heavily drunk on the night of the incident, saying the autopsy report did not find any trace of alcohol in her stomach. LIVE NOW

Anjali Death Case: Is Friend Nidhi’s Version Reliable? 3 Claims That Point Out Loopholes in Her Story

Advertisement

The death case of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year for several kilometres, is taking twists and turns every day. As the police investigation is underway with mounting pressure from people demanding strict punishment to the accused, Anjali’s friend Nidhi on Tuesday came forward as the only eye-witness to the bone-chilling incident which has sent shockwaves across the country. READ MORE

Ensure Free Food, Treatment to HIV+ People Below BPL, Delhi High Court Tells Kejriwal Govt

The Delhi High Court has directed the Aam Aadmi Party government to provide free food and medical treatment to HIV-positive persons living below the poverty line. READ MORE

Paris-bound Air India Flight With 210 Passengers Onboard Returns to Delhi Due to Snag Mid-air

AParis-bound Air India flight on Wednesday afternoon made an emergency landing in Delhi after facing a technical snag mid-air. The plane carrying 210 passengers onboard landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. READ MORE

UP Local Body Polls: In Big Relief for Yogi Govt, SC Stays HC Order Allowing Elections Without OBC Quota

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Allahabad High Court order, which directed the state poll panel to hold urban local body elections without reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The top court also issued a notice over the Uttar Pradesh government’s plea, challenging the HC order and granted three weeks’ time to file a response. READ MORE

Game Plan: Will Esports Become Significant Growth Catalyst for Indian Economy? Here’s What Industry Says

Advertisement

Electronic sports or esports, competitive video game tournaments held on online gaming platforms, has taken the world by storm and it is considered one of the promising industries in India. This sector is also expected to grow more in the coming years due to low-cost mobile networks and the introduction of 5G in the country. But now the question is how much it can contribute to India’s economy. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Shuts Down Troll Who Declares Pathaan ‘Disaster’ And Tells Actor ‘Retirement Lelo’

Advertisement

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan clapped back at a troll who declared Pathaan will be a disaster during the actor’s Ask SRK session on Twitter. The actor, on Wednesday, was fielding a number of questions about his upcoming releases when he replied to a troll who was spreading hate about Pathaan and suggested that Shah Rukh should retire. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here