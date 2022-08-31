News18 Evening Digest: Delhi L-G to Take Action Against Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Others Over Khadi Scam Charges and Other Stories

‘Defamatory’: Delhi L-G to Take Action Against Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Others Over Khadi Scam Charges

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday decided to take legal action against AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak among others over allegations of corruption against him. According to officials of the L-G House, the corruption allegations were “highly defamatory and false". READ MORE

On Son’s Tip-Off, Suspended BJP Leader Arrested for Torturing House Help, Sent to Police Remand till Sep 12

Jharkhand Police on Wednesday arrested suspended BJP leader Seema Patra over allegations of torturing her 29-year-old tribal help Sunita. A case has been registered at Argora police station against Patra, wife of an ex-IAS officer, for torturing her domestic help over years. READ MORE

Advertisement

Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, KCR Meets Nitish, Tejashwi in Patna in Fresh Bid for United Oppn Front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar who quit the NDA to form government with RJD-Congress alliance earlier this month. Rao has met several Opposition leaders in the past in a bid to form a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. READ MORE

Jacqueline Fernandez Extortion Case: Actress Summoned By Delhi’s Patiala House Court

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court has asked Jacqueline to appear on September 26. “Patiala House court took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently," news agency ANI reported. Not just this, but the Vikrant Rona actress has been also summoned by Delhi Police on September 12 in connection to the same case. READ MORE

On Screen This September: Brahmastra to Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan I, Exciting Films, Series to Watch

Advertisement

If you are wondering what to watch in September, there are a lot of interesting things lined up. First of all, the wait will finally be over for RaLia fans as they will get to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, their first film together. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be up against each other in Vikram Vedha and we will also see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan - I. The Bollywood wives are also coming back with their fabulous lives and drama. READ MORE

Is There a Bank Holiday Today on Ganesh Chaturthi? Lenders in These States to Remain Closed Today

Advertisement

Bank Holiday Today: The month of August is ending, but bank holidays this month are not over yet. One must be wondering, is there a bank holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi today. For some states, there is a bank holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi, which is August 31, Wednesday. This is part of the 18 bank holidays in August, most of which have been used up till now. There is a bank holiday today for all public and private sector lenders in cities including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here