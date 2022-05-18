News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Resigns & Other Top Stories

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Resigns, Cites Personal Reasons

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigned on Wednesday. Sources said he submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. READ MORE

MCD Merger: MHA Notifies Unification; 3 Delhi Civic Bodies to be Treated as One from May 22

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a notification for the unification of three municipal corporations into a single entity. The South, North, and East MCD will be treated as one Municipal Corporation of Delhi from May 22. READ MORE

In Latest Modus Operandi, Smugglers Use Minors on India-Bangladesh Border to Deliver Consignments

The detention of a minor boy has revealed the latest modus operandi of smugglers from India to Bangladesh who have started employing children for their nefarious activities. READ MORE

No Hardik Feelings: One More From RaGa Gang Quits. Dog Pidi, Chicken Sandwich to Blame Again

In 2018, the four were inseparable — Rahul Gandhi, Alpesh Thakore, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel. Today, two are out of the group. Hardik Patel finally made the exit. But not without pretty much saying the same thing as Hemanta Biswa Sarma. He had accused Rahul Gandhi of giving more importance to his pet dog Pidi, feeding him biscuits, while Sarma waited to be heard. READ MORE

‘He’ll Stand Behind me for Hours and Guide me’: Umran Malik Names the Man Behind His Success in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has emerged as one of the impactful bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He was one of the three players retained by the franchise ahead of the season and in return, he left no stone unturned in rattling the opposition batters with raw pace and his ability to bowl deadly Yorkers. READ MORE

Elon Musk Cribs About Twitter’s ‘Fake Accounts’, But He Faces a Bigger Issue — Debt Burden

Elon Musk holding the Twitter deal may not be a ‘bot problem’ after all. The Tesla CEO — who seemed really enthusiastic about taking over Twitter to solve ‘free speech’ problems — has repeatedly expressed discontent over the past few days regarding the company having a large share of bots. However, obscured behind all this is an underlying issue of interest payment against the $13 billion debt, which is looking more problematic over time. And this could potentially mean he will be the US’ most leveraged CEO. READ MORE

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Karan Johar To Not Host Show Because of Koffee with Karan?

The first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT ruled headlines last year. While Karan Johar hosted the show, Divya Agarwal emerged as its winner. If recent reports are to be believed, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT are now planning to bring season two of the show and the preparations regarding the same have already begun. READ MORE

Taimur Ali Khan Is A ‘Protective Bhaijaan’ For Jeh In This Super Adorable Pic Shared By Saba Pataudi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkins Taimur and Jeh are as popular as their actor parents. Kareena often shares candid glimpses of the brothers on social media and sends the internet into a meltdown. However, on Wednesday, the boys’ aunt Saba Pataudi took to Instagram to treat her fans and followers with an unseen photo of Taimur and Jeh. READ MORE

