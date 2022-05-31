News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Sent to ED Custody till June 9 and Other Top Stories

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sent to ED Custody till June 9 in Money Laundering Case

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday sent to ED custody till June 9 in connection with a money laundering case. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection to the case. The AAP leader’s arrested drew sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which called it a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. READ MORE

Modi in Shimla: How 9 Ministries, States Planned PM’s Mega Interaction with Central Scheme Beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of 13 Centrally-sponsored government schemes from Shimla’s Ridge Maidan on Tuesday was preceded by weeks of preparations involving at least nine ministries and state governments. READ MORE

After Vaunting Punjab Minister’s Sacking, AAP Faces Acid Test of Its ‘Honest Politics’ Plank in Jain Case

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday broke his silence on the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain. “I have personally studied this case. This is a completely false case. We do not tolerate corruption, we do not indulge in corruption. We have an honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons," he said. READ MORE

GST: Centre Releases Compensation Dues Worth Rs 86,912 Crore to States; Details Here

GST Compensation Cleared: The Centre on Tuesday, May 31 said that it has released the entire amount of GST compensation to states, which was due up to May 31, 2022. In a statement, the finance ministry said that the government of India has released an amount of Rs 86,912 crore to the states as part of the GST compensation dues. This decision has been taken despite the fact that only about Rs 25,000 crore is available in the GST Compensation Fund, the finance ministry said in its statement on the day. READ MORE

India’s Q4 GDP Grows At 4.1%, Growth in FY22 Improves to 8.7%

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021-22. For the full financial year 2021-22, the GDP saw a growth of 8.7 per cent. The economic growth had witnessed a contraction of 6.6 per cent in the previous financial year 2020-21. READ MORE

Vijay Babu Rape Case: Actor Gets Relief From Court, Protection From Arrest Till June 2

Kerala High Court has granted interim relief to actor Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case. The High Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to the actor till Thursday i.e June 2. This means that Vijay Babu will not be immediately arrested after his return from UAE. He is currently in Dubai and is likely to land in India on Wednesday. Reportedly, the court said that it was inclined to grant an interim pre-arrest bail to the actor as Vijay Babu might stay abroad if his request isn’t considered. READ MORE

‘Give Him The Respect He Deserves, Virat Kohli is Greatest Player of All Time’: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar slammed Virat Kohli’s critics as he called him the greatest player of all time. The Indian batting maestro has been going through a lean patch as he slammed his last century in 2019 and his wait for his 71st international century has been a long one so far. While the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper also had an underwhelming IPL season with 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73. READ MORE

