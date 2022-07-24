News18 Evening Digest: Delhi's Monkeypox Patient Showed These Symptoms; Doctor Says Condition is Stable and Other Stories

Fever, Skin Rash: Delhi’s Monkeypox Patient Showed These Symptoms; Doctor Says Condition is Stable

The 34-year-old Monkeypox patient in Delhi — India’s 4th case of the zoonotic disease — showed symptoms like fever and skin rash before being diagnosed with the disease, said the hospital where he is admitted. The 34-year-old patient had no history of foreign travel but he had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, official sources told PTI. READ MORE

‘Will Try to Change Colour of Medal Next Time’: Neeraj Chopra Opens Up After Scripting History - WATCH

Neeraj Chopra continues to make India proud with his heroics on big international platforms. The 24-year-old scripted history by clinching silver at the ongoing World Athletics Championship 2022 in the USA. With the best throw of 88.13 meters, the 24-year-old became the first-ever male track and field athlete to win a gold at the world championships. He is now the second Indian athlete to win a medal at the prestigious event after legendary long long jumper Anju Bobby George, who bagged bronze at the 2003 edition in Paris. READ MORE

Bihar: Six Killed As House Caves in Due to Blast in Chhapra; Several Trapped

Six people were killed after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday. Police said that rescue efforts are underway for people trapped under the debris. “We’re investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called," Saran SP Santosh Kumar told ANI. READ MORE

Prez-Elect to Madam President: Droupadi Murmu to Take Oath Tomorrow. See Schedule Here

The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath to her. The President will then deliver an address. READ MORE

DA Update: Govt Employee Salary To Rise Soon As Dearness Allowance May Be Hiked 4%

7th Pay Commission: The government employees may soon get a good news about their salaries as their dearness allowance (DA) is expected to be hiked by 4 per cent, according to media reports. The All-India Consumer Price Index (Industrial Workers)’s May data also suggests the possible rise in the DA. The DA is set to be increased this month as it is revised twice a year — January and July. READ MORE

AAP Says PMO Put Posters of Modi in Delhi Govt’s Tree Plantation Event; Kejriwal Skips Citing Ill Health

“After absenting from the scheduled weekly meeting with the LG on Friday citing ill health, CM Arvind Kejriwal today skipped a pre decided combined programme of tree plantation at Bhatti mines in the, again due to ill health," said LG office sources. READ MORE

