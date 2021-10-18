News18 Evening Digest: Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Life Imprisonment And Other Top Stories

>Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Life Imprisonment in 2002 Murder of Ex-Manager

Aspecial Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Haryana’s Panchkula on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was earlier convicted of conspiring to murder his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002, to life imprisonment. Along with Ram Rahim, the court also sentenced four others Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh, Krishan Lal and Inder Sain to life imprisonment. >READ MORE

>>China Denies Report of Hypersonic Missile Test, Says ‘Tested Space Vehicle’

China tested a space vehicle in July, not a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. Quoting five people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported on Saturday that China had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew through space, circling the globe before cruising down toward its target, which it missed by about two dozen miles.. The paper said the feat had “caught U.S. intelligence by surprise". >READ MORE

>Rajasthan High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Cancellation of REET 2021

The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed a PIL filed by one Bhagchand Sharma, who appeared in the recently conducted REET 2021, seeking the cancellation of the exam after the reports of the leak. The first FIR regarding the paper leak was registered in the Gangapur City of Rajasthan. The Special Organization Group (SOG) of Rajasthan is investigating the matter and has arrested kingpin Battilal Meena and a few others for their roles in leaking the paper. >READ MORE

>Air India Revival to Help Boost Delhi Airport Hub Traffic by 25 Percent, Says DIAL Chief

GMR-run Delhi airport expects hub traffic to surge to 25 per cent in three years as the now cash-strapped Air India will expand its domestic and international network under the stewardship of Tatas, according to a senior official. The Indira Gandhi International Airport, operated by DIAL, is the country’s largest aerodrome and is already the hub for Air India, Vistara and IndiGo. >READ MORE

>>Anushka Sharma Misses Virat Kohli as He is Quarantined in UAE: ‘Love in Time of Bubble Life’

After an eventful Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Team India will begin their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE with a warm-up match against England on Monday. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma dedicated a romantic Instagram post to Virat Kohli, as they are quarantined away from each other. >>READ MORE

>Dale Steyn Cheekily Expresses Intent to Serve as Team India’s New Bowling Coach

As Team India embarks on a hopeful journey to end their decade long T20 World Cup title drought, several developments are reportedly happening in the background. According to a report by The Times of India report, Rahul Dravid is all set to replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach, while Paras Mhambrey will take over as the new bowling coach after Bharat Arun. >READ MORE

