News18 Evening Digest: Did Pak-Backed Khalistanis Kill Ripudaman Singh Malik Over Plan to Expose Them in July 20 Interview? and Other Stories

Exclusive | Did Pak-Backed Khalistanis Kill Ripudaman Singh Malik Over Plan to Expose Them in July 20 Interview?

Was Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted of the murder and conspiracy charges in 2005 in connection with the bombing of an Air India flight in 1985, shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday morning over his plan to expose Pakistan-backed Khalistanis in an interview on July 20? READ MORE

‘Crash Course’: Most Accident Deaths on Straight Roads, under Clear Weather in 2020, Shows Govt Data

At least 65 per cent of all the road accidents in 2020 in India occurred on straight roads and more than 70 per cent were under sunny or clear weather. Similarly, the number of deaths in these accidents was much higher than those on bad roads or due to odd weather, official data analysed by CNN-News18 shows. READ MORE

Why A Stable, Progressive, Peaceful Sri Lanka is in Best Interest of India’s National Security

Sri Lanka is an island nation with immense strategic significance for India and South Asia. India and Sri Lanka have shared an extremely complex bilateral relationship ever since Sri Lanka gained independence in 1948, a year after India. A sizeable Tamil population in Sri Lanka’s Northeast, in an otherwise Sinhala majority country, made matters complex because of close cultural and ethnic bonds between the Tamils of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. READ MORE

Sushmita Sen’s Ex Beau Rohman Shawl Reacts to Her Dating Lalit Modi: ‘If She Has Chosen Someone…’

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen and IPL founder Lalit Modi took the internet by storm last night after the latter announced that he is dating the former Miss Universe. Amid this, the actress’ former beau Rohman Shawl reacted toto the dating news. Sushmita and Rohman dated for some time before the couple parted ways last year. The actress had taken to social media to announce the news to her fans and followers.READ MORE

Rupee At Record Low: Will It Impact Your Foreign Trip Cost? What You Should Do To Cushion Impact

As the Indian rupee has been weakening for the past few months due to foreign capital outflows, it is affecting people by stoking inflation by making imports costlier and also thereby reducing net returns on investments. Experts, however, said those planning to go abroad for study or tour are unlikely to be hit significantly as other currencies across the globe are also falling against the US dollar. READ MORE

Govt Forms Panel to Investigate ‘Unethical Practices’ of Dolo-650 Makers, Act against Errant Doctors

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday accused the makers of the popular Dolo-650 of indulging in unethical practices and distributing freebies of about Rs 1,000 crore to doctors and medical professionals in exchange for promoting products made by the Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical group. READ MORE

