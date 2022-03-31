News18 Evening Digest: Disturbed Areas Under AFSPA in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur Reduced & Other Top Stories

Disturbed Areas Under AFSPA in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur Reduced, Says Amit Shah

In a major step, the government said on Thursday that areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in northeastern states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur will be reduced after decades. The government has clarified that the decision will considerably reduce areas under the AFSPA effective April 1, 2022, as the Act has not been completely removed. READ MORE

Scorched Earth: India Hit by Record Heatwave in March, Rainfall Deficit Widens to 72%, No Respite Soon

With a record two heatwaves in a span of four weeks, March was hotter than normal across most parts of central and north-western India. The scorching heat did not spare even the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand where temperatures crossed 33 degrees Celsius. Now, the latest forecast suggests that April is also unlikely to bring any relief. READ MORE

Aryan Khan Case: NCB Gets 60 More Days from Mumbai Court to File Chargesheet

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic’s Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday granted 60 days to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a chargesheet in the drug cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. READ MORE

Maharashtra Cabinet Decides to Do Away With All Covid-19 Curbs; Mask Use to Continue

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to remove all Covid-19 protocols in the state in the wake of the declining virus graph. Wearing of masks will, however, continue. Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad announced the decision on Twitter, saying all Covid restrictions in the state now stand withdrawn. READ MORE

Gajar Ka Halwa Momos Made With Gulab Jamun, Kalakand is New Dish Nobody Ordered

A bizarre momo video that has gone viral shows a man making a giant momo using gajar ka halwa, gulab jamun, and kalakand leaving the netizens in complete shock. In the video, the man can be seen adding sweet dishes to the momos dough. This is not the first time that a momo dish is being experimented but the netizens, with their reactions, have made sure that they don’t want anyone to mess with their favourite snack. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Denies Rumours of Being Upset With RRR Team, Requests People Not to Make Assumptions

RRR had a grand theatrical release and collected a massive amount at the Box Office. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the SS Rajamouli directorial also saw Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos. However, after the release of the film, rumours were doing the rounds that Alia is upset with the director and the team for having limited screen time. These rumours were further fuelled as the actress deleted some RRR related posts from her Instagram handle. READ MORE

‘Any Match-Winner Feels the Pressure’: Kaif Says KKR Didn’t Manage India Bowler Well in Past Seasons

Ace Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a terrific debut for the Delhi Capitals (DC)at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 27-year-old was the pick of the bowlers in his team’s opening encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI). He was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 3 for 18 in four overs; including the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. READ MORE

