News18 Evening Digest: Droupadi Murmu Set to Become First Tribal Woman President of India & Other Top Stories

LIVE: Droupadi Murmu Set to Become First Tribal Woman President of India; Extends Lead Over Yashwant Sinha; Announcement Shortly

India is all set to know who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th President, as the counting of votes for the presidential election at the Parliament House is being held and the announcement is expected shortly. READ MORE

L-G Dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea to Attend Singapore Summit, Says Conference Only for Mayors

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has returned the proposal sent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking permission to attend a summit in Singapore, and advised him to not attend the conference, which is essentially for mayors. READ MORE

Advertisement

Security Officials in J&K Buckle Up to Sanitise Cyber Space as Terrorists Drop 4 Propaganda Videos in 5 Days

It’s a familiar challenge for security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir as tech-savvy militants attempt disruption through the online space again. Officials have shut off such spaces in the past but as the trend emerges again, security forces have redoubled their efforts to eliminate or limit such content on social media. READ MORE

Opposition Joint Statement on Sonia’s ED Encounter Shows She, Not Rahul, Is Still The Boss

Ajoint statement issued by opposition parties has come as a huge boost to the Congress on a day when Sonia Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. The statement condemned the “relentless campaign" by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against its political opponents. READ MORE

India’s FY23 GDP Growth: FICCI, ADB Cut Forecasts On High Inflation, Global Uncertainty

Even as inflation is rising across the world, central banks are following monetary tightening and global uncertainty is looming amid the Russia-Ukraine war, two major bodies, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce, and Industry (FICCI), on Thursday slashed their growth forecasts for the Indian economy for FY23. The ADB has cut its GDP growth forecast to 7.2 per cent now from 7.5 per cent earlier, while FICCI now projects India to grow at a lower 7 per cent than the 7.4 per cent estimated earlier. READ MORE

Advertisement

Historian Calls RRR’s Portrayal of ‘Nasty’ British Untrue, Gets Instantly Schooled by Indians

Advertisement

SRajamouli, with ‘RRR,’ proved that he has a finger on the pulse of the audience. The movie was backed by a huge audience both in India and abroad alike and the incredible box office collection it did is only a testament to how far and wide the movie travelled. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under the British Raj and it highlights the atrocities carried on by the Britishers over Indians. READ MORE

CWG 2022: Stringent Dope Testing Needed to Save Nation From Blushes, Says Anju Bobby George

Advertisement

The Indian CWG contingent and the nation alike were shaken up by the news that broke on Wednesday regarding Commonwealth games-bound athletes S Dhanalakshmi and B Aishwarya’s failed dope tests. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.