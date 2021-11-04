News18 Evening Digest: Eight Die in Suspected Hooch Tragedy in Bihar & Other Top Stories

>Eight Die in Suspected Hooch Tragedy in Bihar’s West Champaran, Probe Initiated

Eight people died on Thursday morning and several others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in West Champaran district of dry Bihar. Locals claimed that the victims, all residents of Telhua village, had consumed liquor in Chamartoli area on Wednesday evening, but the police did not quite confirm the same as yet. >READ MORE

>Over 3 Lakh Challans Issued for Covid Violations from April 19 to Nov 3 in Delhi

The Delhi Police has issued 3,14,977 challans, mostly for not wearing face masks, between April 19 and November 3 this year for violation of various Covid-related norms, of which the maximum were issued to people for not wearing face masks, officials said. According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,14,977 challans have been issued for such violations since the announcement of lockdown in the national capital on April 19 last year. >READ MORE

>Injured Lionel Messi Called Up for Argentina FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi was included in the Argentina squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite having struggled with a knee injury in recent weeks. Messi didn’t play in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-2 draw at Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League Wednesday, but was still included by coach Lionel Scaloni for the games on Nov. 12 and Nov. 16. >READ MORE

>Delhi University Students Demand Cancelation of Online Exams, Reopening of Campus

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct the odd semester exams — third, fifth, and seventh-semesters in the open-book mode. The exams will be held online from November 30. Students of the varsity have taken to social media asking the varsity to cancel the exams and instead reopen colleges stating that online classes or exams don’t have the same impact as offline classes. >READ MORE

>Devotees Throng Temples on Kali Puja; Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Extend Greetings

Devotees queued up outside temples across West Bengal on Thursday morning as the state geared up to celebrate Diwali and Kali puja with religious fervour amid the restrictions put in place by the courts on bursting of firecrackers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their wishes to people on the occasion. >READ MORE

>Akshay Kumar Says Katrina Kaif Slapped Him in Sooryavanshi: ‘Asli Mein Mara Hai’

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif promoting their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the big screen on Friday, November 5 and is going to be one of the first theatrical releases since cinema halls opened in Maharashtra after a long gap. The actors will be sharing hilarious anecdotes from the film including a scene where Katrina had to slap Akshay. >READ MORE

