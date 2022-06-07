News18 Evening Digest: Eight People Arrested in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case And Other Top Stories

Moose Wala Death: Man Who Took Selfie With Singer as Fan Among 8 Held for ‘Recce’ Before Murder

Eight people have been arrested in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder for providing logistic support and conducting recce before the singer was shot dead by unidentified assailant. READ MORE

Rs 2.82 Cr cash, 1.8 kg Gold Coins Found During ED Raid Linked to Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday seized “unexplained" cash of Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg after raids were conducted at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates as part of a money-laundering probe against him. The federal agency said those raided on Monday were “either directly or indirectly assisted" the minister in the process of money laundering. READ MORE

Good News for Delhi! Heatwave to Abate from June 11, Drizzle Likely, Says IMD

Advertisement

Delhi is likely to get some respite from the blistering heat as heatwave conditions are likely to abate from June 11. But, till such time, the temperature in the national capital will hover around 44 to 46 degrees Celsius, said senior scientist RK Jenamani of the India Meteorological Department told news agency ANI on Tuesday. READ MORE

Centre Tweaks CDS Appointment Rules; Retired Chiefs, Those Below 62 Years Now Eligible

The defence ministry issued on Tuesday a notification to amend regulations of three armed forces related to the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). According to the new guideline, the serving Lieutenant General equivalent or General equivalent can be considered for the post of CDS. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan To Film Tiger 3 Cameo With Salman Khan Over 10 Days, Special Intro Scene Designed: Report

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to film his cameo for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, a new report has claimed. It was previously revealed that Shah Rukh will be appearing in Tiger 3 while Salman has a cameo in Pathaan. Salman had later confirmed the news. READ MORE

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor Slams Troll For Calling Him ‘Rich Boy’ Who Can ‘Never Get In Shape’; Malaika Arora Lauds Him

Arjun Kapoor did not spare a troll who was commenting about his fitness journey and his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora was all for it. On Tuesday, Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that his trainer received a comment regarding the actor’s fitness. The troll called Arjun a ‘rich boy’ who can ‘never get in shape’. READ MORE

Advertisement

Reliance Jio Connects Pangong Lake In Ladakh With 4G

Reliance Jio has launched 4G voice and data services in Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh and becomes the first operator to provide 4G mobile connectivity in and around the area. READ MORE

Meghana Raj Remembers Chiranjeevi Sarja on His 2nd Death Anniversary: You and Me for Eternity

Advertisement

Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj Sarja took to social media to share an emotional post on her late husband’s second death anniversary. She shared a photo with the late actor where both of them can be seen dressed in traditional attire and twinning in beige. READ MORE

ICICI Bank FD Interest Rates Hiked; See Latest Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

Leading private sector lender ICICI Bank, which is the second largest private bank in India, has once again increased the rates of interest on its fixed deposits, or FDs. The ICICI FD Interest rate hike has come into effect from Tuesday, June 7. The new ICICI Bank FD interest rate comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India is conducting its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting, where it is likely to increase the repo rates further to control rising inflation in the country. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.