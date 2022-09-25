News18 Evening Digest: Ex-BJP Leader Calls Son Arrested for Killing U'khand Teen 'Seedha Sadha' & Other Top Stories

Uttarakhand Receptionist Not the Only Victim of Pulkit Arya? Police Probing Case of Another Missing Girl

The 19-year-old receptionist allegedly killed for refusing sexual favours to now-arrested Pulkit Arya and his guests at an Uttarakhand resort, may not be the first such victim. There are reports of another girl having gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Vanantara Resort, owned by the son of ex-BJP leader Vinod Arya. READ MORE

Chandigarh Airport To be Named After Bhagat Singh, PM Modi Announces; Punjab Welcomes Decision

The Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday. READ MORE

Oppn’s Show of Unity at Mega Rally to Challenge BJP Juggernaut; Nitish Invites More Parties to Join

In an apparent show of unity, several prominent opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and CPIM’s Sitaram Yechury shared dias at a programme in Haryana’s Fatehabad on Sunday. READ MORE

‘Seedha Sadha Balak’: Ex-BJP Leader Defends Son Arrested for Killing Uttarakhand Teen

Expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya and father of the main accused in the Uttarakhand receptionist murder case on Sunday said his son Pulkit Arya is a “seedha sadha balak". READ MORE

Falguni Pathak Opens Up About Neha Kakkar Remixing Her Song, Says ‘Jab Khud Pe Guzarti Hai…’

Neha Kakkar is making the headlines recently but for all the wrong reasons. The singer is receiving a lot of flak for remixing Falguni Pathak’s iconic track, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, which she released under the name ‘O Sajna’. Even Pathak expressed her displeasure and re-shared netizens’ posts criticising Neha. Now, in a recent interview, the popular and loved singer opened up about Neha remixing her song and said she doesn’t mind a remake but it has to be done with a lot of passion. READ MORE

Ponniyin Selvan 1: Vikram Wanted Heroic Entry Like R Madhavan’s in Alai Payuthey, But Was Disappointed

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram is gearing up for the release of filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming period actioner Ponniyin Selvan: 1, where he plays Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of northern troops in Sundara Chola’s reign. The film marks his reunion with Ratnam and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Ravaanan (2010). READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Sets Thirst Trap With Shirtless Pic as He Waits for Pathaan, Fans Find it Too Hot

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting with bated breath to see him on the big screen in his comeback film Pathaan. However, fans and audiences are not the only ones waiting for the action-packed movie to hit the theatres. King Khan is also awaiting the release of Pathaan and made it very clear with his latest social media post. READ MORE

