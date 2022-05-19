News18 Evening Digest: Ex-Congress Veteran Sunil Jakhar Joins Hands With BJP, May Get Key Punjab Role Ahead of 2024 and Other Stories

Ex-Congress Veteran Sunil Jakhar Joins Hands With BJP, May Get Key Punjab Role Ahead of 2024

After an unceremonious exit from the Congress, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar is all set for a new innings as he joined the BJP in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. READ MORE

Panacea or Pain for Pharma? Drug Price Watchdog to Meet Tomorrow on Reducing Prices of Key Medicines

With an eye on reducing the prices of critical medicines in the coming months, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) will hold a meeting with big pharma companies on Friday, News18 has learnt. READ MORE

Sonu Kumar: Why a 12-year-old’s Plea to CM Nitish Kumar in Viral Video Turned into A Political Tussle in Bihar

A12-year-old boy is the latest sensation in Bihar politics. After a video of Sonu Kumar went viral on social media demanding education from the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, political leaders from across parties have lined up at the student’s home. READ MORE

High Point for J&K Police as Baramulla Wine Shop Attack Case Cracked within 48 Hours, 4 Militants Held

In less than 48 hours after a wine shop was attacked in Baramulla, police cracked the case, arresting four militants and an overground worker. One person was killed and three injured in the grenade attack on Thursday. READ MORE

Cannes 2022: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Repeats Red Carpet Outfit; Says ‘Fashion Can be Trendy Twice’

There are people who like talking about helping the environment, and then there are people who actually do something about it. Indian music composer and environmentalist Rick Kej belongs to the latter group of people. READ MORE

‘Kaan’: Deepika Padukone’s Earrings at Cannes Have Internet Weighing in With Memes

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has been the centre of attention as she walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Cannes film festival. Not just this but the actress also managed to trend on social media after walking the red carpet with the jury of the Cannes Festival. She chose to wear a black and gold shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee which gave an Indian touch to her look. She also had her hair tied in a bun and accessorised it with a golden hairband. READ MORE

