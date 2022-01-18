News18 Evening Digest: Finance Minister Says Antrix-Devas Deal was a Fraud Against India and Other Top Stories

>FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE: Antrix-Devas Deal was a Fraud Against India, Says FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman started media address on Tuesday, January 18 from 4.30 pm. The Supreme Court on January 17 dismissed an appeal by Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd and parent Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt. Ltd against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) orders. >LIVE NOW

>BJP Declares Criminal Cases Against 25 UP Candidates, Justifies Tickets Citing ‘Extreme Popularity’ & ‘Political Rivalry’

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has declared criminal cases against 25 of its candidates out of the first list of 107 candidates declared last week, including Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, but justified tickets to all of them saying they were implicated in cases due to “political rivalry". >READ MORE

>Israel Sticks With 4th Vaccine Shot, Sees Omicron Wave Waning in 1 Week

Israel will continue to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot despite preliminary findings that it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, a senior health official said on Tuesday, predicting contagions stoked by the variant will wane in a week. The fastest country to roll out vaccinations a year ago, Israel last month started offering a fourth shot - also known as a second booster - to its most vulnerable and high-risk groups. It has held off on expanding the offer to the wider population. >READ MORE

>MS Dhoni Buys Vintage Land Rover 3, Adds Classic SUV to His Dream Garage

MS Dhoni and his love for wheels is no secret and now, the Indian cricket legend has made a new addition to his garage. MS Dhoni has bought himself a classic Land Rover 3 for himself. The car was bought in an online auction of vintage and classic cars in December 19, which was organized by Big Boy Toyz. >READ MORE

>Suriya’s Jai Bhim Becomes First Indian Film to be Featured on Oscars YouTube Channel

Last year, Suriya’s Jai Bhim, which released straight on an OTT platform, was one of the best films of 2021. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is a true-life story of Justice K Chandru (played by Suriya) and his fight to protect Dalit lives, which was loved unanimously by the critics as well as the audiences. >READ MORE

>Unmukt Chand Becomes First Indian Male Cricketer to Play in Australia’s Big Bash League

Former ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first-ever male cricketer from India to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). After bidding adieu to Indian cricket, he re-located to the USA last year. Later, he was signed by the franchise Melbourne Renegades for the 2021-22 season of the T20 league. >READ MORE

