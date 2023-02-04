News18 Evening Digest: FM Holds Post-Budget Stakeholder's Meet; PM Modi Tops 'Global Leader Approval' List

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman answers question about the 2023-24 Budget, Kiara Advani Confirms Wedding, thanks paps for wishes & other stories

Economic Growth Is Main Focus, Budget 2023 Kept In Mind Fiscal Consolidation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said growth is the main focus, and the government wants to sustain recovery and its pace which has kept India at a good growth level, the credit goes to the people of India. READ MORE

PM Modi Again Tops ‘Global Leader Approval’ List With 78 pc Rating, Beats US Prez Biden, UK’s Sunak

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the ‘Global Leader Approval’ rating list with the highest score of 78 per cent, leaving behind other leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others according to survey released by American research firm Morning Consult. READ MORE

Pizza Chef Accused of Being Mafia Killer Who Dissolved Bodies in Acid, Arrested

Apizza chef who worked at an Italian restaurant in Paris has been identified as a killer who belonged to the country’s most powerful mafia organisations. 63-year-old Edgardo Greco has been accused of killing two of his rivals in 2006. Local media reports suggest that the chef used acid to dissolve the bodies. READ MORE

Kiara Advani Confirms Wedding, Says ‘Thank You’ to Paps for Wishes; Sidharth Malhotra Off to Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani confirmed her wedding to her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The bride-to-be reached Jaisalmer, where they will be tying the knot and thanked the paparazzi stationed there for their wishes. READ MORE

Advertisement

Instagram May Introduce Paid ‘Blue Tick’ Verification Following Twitter’s Footsteps

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi has uncovered evidence in the form of code bits suggesting that Meta-owned platforms Instagram and Facebook may soon introduce paid verification services on both platforms. READ MORE

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar Announces Settlement of Doping Case over ‘Unknowingly’ Taking Banned Substance

Advertisement

Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been handed a 21-month ban for failing a dope test conducted by the International Testing Agency, contrary to claims made by Indian officials that her “suspension" last year was not related to a doping offence. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here