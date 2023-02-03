News18 Evening Digest: FM Speaks to News18 on New Tax System, Adani Row; Pathaan Earns Rs 700 Cr Globally & More

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to CNN-News18, decodes the budget; latest in Pakistan financial crisis and more

New Tax System Less Complicated…Every Indian Should Make A Choice: FM to News18 | Exclusive

Terming the new tax system “better" and “least complicated", Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking exclusively to Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18, two days after she presented Budget 2023-24 in Parliament on February 1, said the government has not set a timeframe for the new regime. READ MORE

India a Well-Governed Market, Our Regulators Very Stringent: Nirmala Sitharaman to News18 on Adani Row

Advertisement

India is a well-governed and well-regulated financial market wherein regulators are “very stringent" about certain governance practices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told CNN-News18 in an exclusive post-Budget interview when asked about the latest row concerning the Adani Group. READ MORE

‘IMF Giving Tough Time but We’ve to Accept Conditions’: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Tells Citizens

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is giving the finance minister and the Pakistan government a tough time and its conditions are ‘beyond imagination’, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a televised address. READ MORE

Google Confirms Search And Maps AI Event On February 8: What To Expect

Google has lined up an AI-centric event this month which promises us to give us new updates on Search and Maps as per the reports. The event will be streamed online and is called “Live from Paris." READ MORE

India Rise to 3rd in Latest International Boxing Association World Ranking

Advertisement

India continues to take rapid strides in the boxing world as it jumped to third spot in the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) latest world ranking. READ MORE

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Continues To Rule, Earns Rs 700 Cr Globally in 9 Days

Ever since its release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been ruling the box office like no other film. The film is getting an overwhelming response from all and has now crossed Rs 700 crore globally in just nine days. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here