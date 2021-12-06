News18 Evening Digest: Foreign Visitors 'Missing' in MP Amid Omicron Scare and Other Top Stories

>95 Foreign Visitors Go Missing in MP, Authorities on Toes Amid Omicron Threat

Amid looming threat of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the government authorities in Madhya Pradesh seem to be scrambling to trace visitors coming from overseas countries. As per the official data, around 400 people have arrived in the state’s commercial capital — Indore, from November 1 till date, of which 95 could not have been traced. They came to Indore from the United States, the UK, Norway, Sweden, while some came via Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Goa. >Read More

>Covid-19 Omicron: Mumbai Airport Reduces Price of Rapid PCR Test to Rs 3,900

Advertisement

The city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday said it has revised downward the charges for Rapid PCR test for Covid-19 at its facility to Rs 3,900 from Rs 4,500 earlier. Along with this, normal RT-PCR test costing Rs 600 per passenger is also available at the airport, the CSMIA said in a statement. The reduced RT-PCR test charges will help passengers to avail the Covid-19 test at a minimal cost and enable them a safe and secured travel, the private airport operator added. >Read More

>Katrina Kaif’s Car Stopped By Traffic Policeman; Video Raises Interest Of Fans

No Bollywood wedding in recent times has created as much buzz as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s. While the reports say that the two Bollywood superstars are getting married in the second week of December, there’s a lot of secrecy around the entire affair. However, the paparazzi are not giving up. They have been constantly keeping an eye on all the developments and recently spotted Katrina’s car being stopped by traffic police. The video is now going viral on social media. >Read More

>Cryptocurrency Bill Coming Soon, Govt has no Plan to Boost Cryptos: FM Sitharaman

Advertisement

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that government has no plans to boost the cryptocurrencies in India. Answering to questions in the Parliament, Sitharaman said, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will likely to be taken up during the seventh session of Winter Session. Crypto bill will be introduced in Parliament after Cabinet approval, she mentioned earlier. The government has held extensive consultations on the legal framework for cryptocurrencies in India. >Read More

>‘Photo Says a Lot’: BCCI Shares an Epic Picture of Axar Patel, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra And Ravindra Jadeja

Advertisement

After coming close to a win in the Kanpur Test, India wrapped up New Zealand in just under an hour on Day 4 of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The hosts clinched the series 1-0 as Virat Kohli and Co registered a whopping 372-run win against the Black Caps, making it India’s biggest margin of victory in terms of runs in the longest format of the game. >Read More

>Metro Brands, Shriram Properties, 2 Other IPOs to Open This Week. Know Which One to Buy

Advertisement

The Dalal Street off late has been jampacked with several Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) of different companies, and the first and second week of December is no different. In the running week starting Monday, December 6, as many as four companies will float their IPOs. These are CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia), RateGain Travel Technologies, Shriram Properties, and Metro Brands. Metro Brands is the second Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company that will float its IPO in the recent days, with Star Health IPO closing just three days back. All the companies will open their IPOs between December 6 to 14, keeping up the trend. >Read More

>Singer Courtney Love ‘Threatens’ Elon Musk about Cryptic Emails, Asks Him to Pay Taxes

Advertisement

The debate around taxing America’s richest refuses to die down and recently, American singer Courtney Love Cobain issued a vague threat to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a cryptic tweet that left netizens scratching their heads. Sharing Elon’s reply to American politician Bernie Sanders on paying taxes in November, the singer refers to a ‘mafia email group’ and asks the millionaire not to pick on Bernie. >Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.