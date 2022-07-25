News18 Evening Digest: Four Congress MPs Suspended for Entire Monsoon Session For Ruckus in House and Other Stories

Four Congress MPs Suspended for Entire Monsoon Session For Ruckus in House; LS Adjourned till Tomorrow

Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session on Monday after they displayed placards and disrupted the Parliament proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla. The suspended Congress MPs are Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas. READ MORE

Uddhav Moves SC for Stay on EC Order on ‘Real Sena’ as Shinde Breaks Away Another Member

The Shiv Sena faction, led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sought a stay on the Election Commission’s proceedings on the Eknath Shinde group for recognition as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena. READ MORE

Advertisement

The President’s Bodyguard: Meet the Elite Mounted Regiment That Led to a Coin Toss Between India and Pak

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has a new resident with Droupadi Murmu taking oath as India’s 15th President on Monday. The first tribal woman and youngest person to hold India’s highest constitutional office, Murmu from now will be surrounded by the legacy and regal pomp that comes with her new address, including the company of the President’s Bodyguard. READ MORE

Days Before CWG 2022, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Alleges Mental Harassment; Claims Her Preparations Impacted Because of ‘Politics’

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and a CWG 2022 medal hopeful India boxer Lovlina Borgohain has made some serious allegations amounting to mental harassment days before the quadrennial event is set to get underway in Birmingham. Lovlina has alleged that her preparations for the event have being constantly impacted due her coaches, who helped her to a historic medal in Tokyo, being removed without explanations. READ MORE

ITR AY23: Have a Savings Account? You Can Claim Rs 10,000 Income Tax Deduction; Section 80TTA Explained

Advertisement

The last date of filing income tax return (ITR) for the assessment year 2022-23 or the financial year 2021-22 is July 31, 2022. Taxpayers filing their income tax returns under the old tax regime, are eligible for multiple tax deductions and exemptions. Did you know that you can claim an income tax deduction of up to Rs 10,000 for the interest received from your savings bank accounts? Let’s take a look at how it works. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Receive Death Threats on Social Media, Case Registered by Mumbai Police

Advertisement

Mumbai Police have registered a case against an unidentified man and initiated investigation for allegedly making life threats to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal through social media. A case has been registered at Santacruz Police Station, the police said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here