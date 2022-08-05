News18 Evening Digest: Gandhi Siblings, Other Congress Leaders Detained Amid Protest Over Inflation & Other Top Stories

Gandhi Siblings, Other Congress Leaders Detained Amid Protest Over Inflation | Top Updates

The Congress on Friday carried out nationwide protests against a range of issues, attacking the ruling BJP for the inflation and unemployment in the country. While workers were seen protesting despite showers at the party’s headquarters in Delhi, a similar agitation was witnessed in Mumbai and Assam. The Parliament too, is seeing sloganeering by Opposition party leaders on the issue. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by police amid the demonstrations. Rahul had earlier addressed a press conference on the protests, and Priyanka Gandhi had reached the site of the demonstration in Delhi to lend her support. READ MORE

Caught on Cam: Bengaluru Dentist Throws 4-yr-old Mentally Challenged Daughter Off 4th Floor Balcony

A four-year-old mentally challenged girl died after she was allegedly thrown off the fourth-floor balcony of her house by her mother in Bengaluru, police said on Friday. CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Thursday at a residential apartment complex in CKC Garden, shows the accused, Sushma Bharadwaj, walking on the balcony with her daughter and throwing her down. READ MORE

Bengal BJP Goes All Guns Blazing Against TMC Through Rallies, Protests in Wake of SSC Scam

The SSC scam in West Bengal has given the state BJP unit a major card to play against the ruling TMC over the past few weeks. “Chorder dharo jail bharo (catch the thief, put them behind the bar)" is the slogan used by the BJP from North Bengal to South Bengal with all leaders including Suvendu Adhikary and Sukanto Majumdar holding campaigns against the ruling party. READ MORE

ITR Refund: Filed ITR? Know How to Check Refund Status, When You Will Get It

The due date to file income tax return, or ITR for AY 2022-23, has ended on July 31. However, the process is not over yet, as the income tax department will soon issue refunds claimed by taxpayers in their ITR filing. Those who have filed their ITR for AY 2022-23 on time will now wait for their income tax refunds, which is issued to taxpayers only when they pay higher taxes than the actual liabilities. Therefore, it is important to file ITR to get these refunds. READ MORE

Six-years-old’s Aadhaar Card Put Up On Amazon India Website To Sell Lamination Pouches

In a clear privacy violation, a seller uploaded an image of the valid Aadhaar Card of a 6-years-old child on Amazon India to sell lamination pouches. What’s surprising is that Amazon India allowed the same to be published on its website. The image of Aadhaar Card clearly mentions the Aadhaar number along with date of birth, father’s name, address and other personal details. We at News18 Tech cross checked the Aadhaar number on the “myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in" website and found it to be a valid Aadhaar card. READ MORE

Naga Chaitanya Says He Is ‘Bored’ of Talking About Separation From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Both, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are often asked about their separation. However, in a recent interview, the former mentioned that he is now ‘bored’ of talking about his personal life and divorce with Samantha. He told Pinkvilla that he has already said what he had to and added that there’s nothing beyond that. READ MORE

