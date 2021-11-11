News18 Evening Digest: Germany Struggling with 4th Covid Wave, Shoaib Akhtar Wants Pak vs NZ in Finals & Other Top Stories

Struggling with 4th Wave, Germany Breaks Another Covid-19 Record with 50,196 New Cases

Germany reported a record 50,196 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the fourth day in a row it has posted a fresh daily high, as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps the country. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 4.89 million, and total deaths rose 235 to 97,198, according to the Robert Koch Institute public health authority.

‘They’ve a Psychological Pressure of Facing us’: Shoaib Akhtar Wishes to See Pakistan Playing New Zealand in Finals

Advertisement

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand stormed into the T20 World Cup 2021 finals after defeating England by 5 wickets on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The Black Caps showcased an exemplary batting performance as they chased down a 167-run target despite losing some quick wickets in the beginning.

Indian-origin Techie Who Confessed to Killing Four Children, Wife Sentenced to Life Without Parole in US

Shankar Nagappa Hangud, an Indian-origin IT professional in the US who dramatically confessed to

killing his wife and three children in 2019 in a week-long crime spree, has been sentenced to life in

prison without parole. Investigators said Hangud, 55, confessed to killing his wife and three children

over several days at his apartment in California, saying he could not provide for them financially, KCRATV reported on Wednesday.

What Will South Korea’s Seoul, the First City in Metaverse, Look Like?

Seoul is set to be the first city to enter the metaverse. The metaverse is a shared three-dimensional virtual universe experienced through augmented and virtual reality technology. Ever since the global pandemic, the importance of the virtual world has been pushed into prominence, with almost all real-world activities being forced to shift online. Although mainstream brands have already announced their foray into the meta world, the South Korean capital city is the first-ever government to announce its new digital future, which is currently named ‘Metaverse Seoul.’

Bitcoin ‘Scam’ Threatens to Engulf Big Names in K’taka; Bommai Dismisses Charges as Oppn Demands Probe

Advertisement

The Bitcoin “scam" refuses to die down in Karnataka, with daily twists and turns threatening to uproot several political bigwigs in the state. In embarrassment to the Basavaraj Bommai government, a letter purportedly written by a whistleblower to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced seeking a thorough probe into the alleged multi-million-dollar scam.

Hyderabad Man Brutally Stabs Student in Hyderabad For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested

Aman in Hyderabad was arrested after he brutally stabbed a woman on Tuesday. The accused, a construction worker, was nabbed by the police with the help of CCTV footage and the help of locals. The man is said to have stabbed the woman because she reportedly turned down his marriage proposal.

Advertisement

UK Teenager Keeps Friend Hostage for Drinking Her Expensive Vodka

An 18th birthday party ended with an unexpected feud between two friends, with one getting a 14-month sentence. Clarity Kennedy, a resident of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, invited some friends over to celebrate her birthday. The morning after the bash, she threw a fit over an emptied £80 (Rs8000) bottle of vodka, which she bought for her birthday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.