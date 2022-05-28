News18 Evening Digest: Good News for Gujarat in 5 Days, Says Hardik Patel Amid Buzz of BJP Entry on May 30 and Other Stories

News18 Exclusive Interview | Good News for Gujarat in 5 Days, Says Hardik Patel Amid Buzz of BJP Entry on May 30

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on Gujarat tour, sources told News18 that clearance has been given for Hardik Patel’s entry into the BJP. READ MORE

PM Modi in Rajkot: ‘Not Done Any Such Work in 8 Yrs that Would Make Indians Hang their Head in Shame’

Recapitulating his eight years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he had not done any such work that would make Indians hang their heads in shame. Modi, who completed eight years as prime minister on May 26, said he had not spared any effort in serving the country and had made an honest attempt to build the India that Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel dreamt of. READ MORE

Aryan Khan Case: Nawab Malik Once Slammed Sameer Wankhede for SC Quota Benefit. What Are the Rules?

The clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the Mumbai drugs bust case has opened a Pandora’s Box, has not only altered the course of investigation but also brought back the limelight on the spat between Sameer Wankhede, the disgraced, former chief investigator in the case, and ex-NCP minister Nawab Malik who had pulled out all stops to wage a lonely battle against Wankhede. READ MORE

IndiGo Fined Rs 5 Lakh by DGCA for Denying Boarding to Specially-Abled Child

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7. IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic. As the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents who were accompanying him also decided not to enter the plane. READ MORE

Pension New Rule: Will You Get Family Pension from Different Sources of Same Pensioner?

In a clarification to those who receive a family pension, the government has released a memorandum to answer a lingering question. The confusion regarding family pension that often arose was — whether a family member is entitled to take two family pensions from different sources of the same pensioner of the government. In this regard, the department of pension and pensioners’ welfare, under the ministry of personnel pension and public grievance in regard to entitlement of a member if family for family pension from two different sources in respect of the same pensioner. READ MORE

‘Serving Poor Top Priority in 8 Yrs’: Thrown Open by Modi, How Govt May Get A+ with This Rajkot Hospital

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said that before 2001, there were just nine Medical colleges with 1100 seats, but in 21 years, the state has 30 medical colleges with 8000 seats. The government targets one medical college in every district so that no poor family’s child dreaming to be a doctor is disappointed due to unavailability of seats. READ MORE

