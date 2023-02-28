Latest in Central government’s advisory for early heatwave; infant deaths in West Bengal, G20 Meet in Delhi, warrant against Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan & other top stories.

As Govt Issues Advisory for Heatwave, Here’s Why the Phenomenon Occurs | Explained

A warning regarding the anticipated heatwave from March to May has been released by the Union Health Ministry. The “Dos and Don’ts" list was released as the Indian Meteorological Service issued its first heat advisory for 2023. READ MORE

Infant Deaths in Bengal ‘Due to Adenovirus’: What is the Respiratory Disease & How to Protect Your Child

Two infants died at government hospitals in Kolkata due to respiratory infection but doctors were unsure whether the deaths were caused due to Adenovirus, a health official said on Tuesday. A nine-month-old baby from Chandernagore in the neighbouring Hooghly district died at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, while another child died at the Dr B C Roy Postgraduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, he said. Both deaths were reported on Monday, the official said, adding that the cases were referred from hospitals in other districts. READ MORE

Delhi to be Jam-packed for Next 4 Days as Foreign Ministers Arrive for G20 Meet; 5-Star Hotels Sold Out

Delhi is set to be jam-packed for the next four days as ministers and diplomats from the G20 member countries will arrive in the city to take part in the foreign ministers’ meet on March 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC). Five-star hotels in and around Lutyen’s Delhi are fully booked for the event. READ MORE

Pals vs Ahmeds in Prayagraj — An 18-year-long Tale Written with Bullets And Blood

The Pals versus the Ahmeds — it is a political rivalry of the ages in Allahabad, long before the city came to be known as Prayagraj, not far from Mirzapur that was made famous by a web series. READ MORE

Pak Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Ex-PM Imran Khan in Toshakhana Case

A Pakistan court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former prime minister Imran Khan over charges of unlawfully selling gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries. READ MORE

Salman Khan Debuts New Avatar, Sports a Rare Ponytail Look For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; See Pic

Salman Khan, the celebrated superstar of Hindi cinema is now set to return to the much-loved family man avatar with his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The highly anticipated family entertainer is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release. Salman Khan revealed the first two singles of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Naiyo Lagda, and Billi Billi, and now his new avatar is making the headlines. READ MORE

Viral Video: Gurugram Men Caught Stealing Flower Pots Arranged For G20 Summit in ‘Expensive Car’

Recently, two men were allegedly caught stealing flower pots that were set up for a G20 event in Gurugram. The incident occurred in broad daylight while the men were driving a high-end vehicle with a VIP licence plate. The men can be seen on video taking the flower pots and placing them in the trunk of their luxurious car, while numerous other flower pots filled with in-bloom colourful flowers can be seen in the area, alongside a poster advertising the G20 summit. READ MORE

Can NRIs Invest In National Savings Schemes?

India has various national saving schemes designed for different types of investors, which offer a range of investment options with returns and tax benefits. Usually, national schemes are available to only Indian citizens residing in the country. Hence, Non Resident Indians (NRIs) have limitations in availing these schemes. READ MORE

