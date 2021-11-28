News18 Evening Digest: Govt to Review SoP for Int'l Passengers amid Omicron Scare & Other Top Stories

>Omicron: Govt to Review SoP on Testing of Incoming Passengers from ‘At Risk’ Countries

Aday after PM Modi reviewed the situation related to Covid-19 and ‘Omicron’, described by WHO as a “variant of concern", Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday chaired an urgent meeting on the same. The government will review Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) on testing and surveillance of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified ‘at risk’ category, an official statement said. >READ MORE

>In View of New Covid Variant, Govt Lists Measures to Be Followed by States/UTs

In view of the possible threat that the new COVID-19 variant can pose to the nation, the Centre has asked all states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and augmentation of health infrastructure. Listing a series of measures which states and UTs should undertake, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also stressed on rigorous surveillance of international passengers. >READ MORE

>Regularly Monitoring Covid-19 Situation in Haryana, Says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said he has been regularly monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state and there has been no significant jump in cases. He also said authorities are alert in the wake of the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ reported in some countries. Asked if any advisory has been issued following the detection of Omicron, Khattar said the state’s ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’ is already in place, under which relaxations are either given or curtailed from time to time depending on the prevailing COVID-19 situation. >READ MORE

>COVID-19 Omicron Variant: All You Need to Know if You are Travelling from South Africa

The Coronavirus pandemic has had the entire world in its grasp causing havoc for pretty much everyone around the world for what seems like forever now, and it does not seem to let go so easily. A new Coronavirus variant, which is also known as the Omicron variant, and formally known as the B.1.1.529 variant, has been detected in South Africa. This, as a result, has sent the entire world on alert with many countries closing their borders to international travel altogether. India, on the other hand, has recently announced that it will resume commercial flight operations from December 15. >READ MORE

>Six Sri Lanka Women Players Test Positive for COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

Six Sri Lanka women cricketers who took part in a World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe have tested positive for COVID-19, the Asian country’s cricket board said on Sunday. >READ MORE

>Nikki Tamboli Comes Out in Support of Shamita Shetty, Takes a Dig at Wildcard Contestants

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT, actress Shamita Shetty has been called dominating by her housemates and by the audiences. The same continued in Bigg Boss 15, and very recently, one of the wildcard contestants, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen locking horns with her. Amid this, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli came out in her support and penned a long note asking her to be brave. She began her note by saying that we live in a society where if a woman voices her opinion, she is taken as being dominating and the same goes for Shamita. >READ MORE

