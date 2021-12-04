News18 Evening Digest: Guj CM Holds High-level Meet After Jamnagar Omicron Case & Other Top Stories

>India’s 3rd Omicron Case: Guj Man Found Infected on Arrival from Zimbabwe; CM Holds High-Level Meet

India reported its third case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Saturday after a 72-year-old man from Gujarat tested positive for the strain following his return from Zimbabwe, the state health department said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired an emergency high-level meeting and reviewed the state’s preparedness to fight against the new Covid-19 strain. >READ MORE

>Amid Omicron Scare, Indians Still Refuse to Wear Masks: Survey

Mask compliance continues to remain at its lowest in India despite concerns over detection of Omicron variant in the country, with only 2 per cent of surveyed citizens saying that people in their area, city or district are complying well with mask-wearing norms. According to a latest survey conducted by digital community based platform LocalCircles, one in three Indians say most people in their area are not even carrying masks when stepping out of their houses. >READ MORE

>South African Official Says Number of Children Sick with Covid-19 is Not Cause for Panic

Higher hospital admissions among children during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in South Africa that is driven by the Omicron variant should prompt vigilance but not panic as infections have been mild, a health official said on Saturday. A large number of infants admitted with COVID-19 last month in Tshwane, the metropolitan area that includes the capital Pretoria, raised concerns that the Omicron variant could pose greater risks for young children than other coronavirus. >READ MORE

>Veteran Kannada Actor Shivaram Passes Away at 83

Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passed away at the age of 83 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. The senior actor was admitted to the hospital on November 30 after collapsing while performing ‘puja’ at his residence and suffering a brain haemorrhage. Doctors couldn’t perform surgery considering his advanced age. His condition never improved afterwards. >READ MORE

>Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For Her Reply To Paparazzi When Asked For A Photo

Janhvi Kapoor is one of those actresses of Bollywood who remain very active on social media. She recently visited Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan and then went to Dubai with sister Khushi Kapoor. This shows how much the actress loves to hang out with friends. Now once again after completing the shoot of father Boney Kapoor’s film Milli, Janhvi was seen having fun with friends late at night. However, during this she did something which has drawn sharp criticism from netizens. >READ MORE

