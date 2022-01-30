News18 Evening Digest: H1-B Visa Registration from March 1, Nida Khan Joins BJP & Other Top Stories

>UP Polls 2022: Triple Talaq Victim Nida Khan, Daughter-in-law of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, Joins BJP

In a surprise move, Nida Khan, the daughter-in-law of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow on Sunday, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Khan came to limelight after levelling several charges against her father-in-law. Khan is also a triple talaq victim. While joining the BJP, she claimed that Muslim women were safe in UP under the BJP rule. >READ MORE

>H1-B Visa Registration for FY 2023 to Start from March 1: USCIS

Advertisement

The registration for the much sought-after H-1B visa for the fiscal year 2023 will begin from March 1 and the successful applicants will be randomly selected and notified online by March 31, according to the US federal immigration agency. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. >READ MORE

>Lata Mangeshkar Is Conscious, Off Ventilator Now, Confirm Doctors

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar has been put off ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the doctors treating her said. The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. >READ MORE

>Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Have a Grand Wedding in April Following February Court Marriage?

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for some time now and going by the latest reports, the couple is going to tie the knot soon. Earlier reports had claimed that the couple was planning to get married in March 2022 and then, it was reported that they are set to exchange wedding vows on January 9 this year but the latest report in Bollywood Life suggests that Farhan and Shibani will tie the knot in April this year. >READ MORE

>IPL 2022: League Games in Mumbai, Pune; Play Offs in Ahmedabad-Report

Advertisement

IPL 2022 league stage might be held in Maharashtra with the playoffs moving to Ahmedabad. Yes, that’s the plan formulated by the BCCI if a media report is to be believed. 2022 IPL is set to go bigger with the introduction of two new teams which means 74 league games. In such a scenario, BCCI is closing in on the state of Maharashtra which has multiple cricket facilities. >READ MORE

>Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Score and Updates: Rafael Nadal Bags 3rd Set, Daniil Medvedev Still Lead 2-1

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal is looking to move ahead of his great “Big Three" rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic by winning a record 21st Grand Slam crown in Sunday’s Australian Open final — but Daniil Medvedev is ready to crash the part. >LIVE NOW

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.