News18 Evening Digest: HC Scraps Acquisition of Jayalalithaa’s Residence & Other Top Stories

Jayalalithaa’s Bungalow Must Go to Her Legal Heirs, Madras HC Scraps Acquisition by State Govt

Reversing the former AIADMK government’s decision to acquire Veda Nilayam, the residence of ex-CM J Jayalalithaa, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered that the property should go to her legal heirs, J Deepa and J Deepak. Justice N Seshasayee ordered the state government to hand over the property to the former chief minister’s niece and nephew in three weeks. The court passed the directive on a plea filed by Deepa and Deepak against the acquisition by the state government. READ MORE

>Counter-insurgency Drill in Jammu Creates Panic Among Locals

Advertisement

A counter-insurgency drill by police at a building near the main road in Janipur locality here led to panic among locals who mistook it to be a security threat. Police teams, accompanied by experts from the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, were pressed into action at the building that houses a departmental store on its ground floor and a bank branch on the first floor. >READ MORE

>Kerala to Give Rs 3,000 Aid to Fishermen Affected by Covid, Rains

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday has decided to give Rs 3,000 as financial aid to 1,59,481 fishermen families in the State. The decision was taken in the wake of the Covid pandemic and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority banning fishing in October and November due to heavy rain. As the fishermen community is facing a financial crisis, Rs 47.84 crore will be allotted for this from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. >READ MORE

>Brazilian Model Who Married Herself Will Get ‘Divorced’, Says Met Someone Special

Advertisement

Cris Galera, who hails from Sao Paulo in Brazil, recently in an interview revealed that she is falling in love again after “meeting someone special". A Brazilian model, after getting tired of relying on others, had ‘married herself’ in September 2021. Months later, she is all set to divorce herself as she has finally met someone special. >READ MORE

>Eden Hazard Still Wants to Succeed at Real Madrid, Says Thibaut Courtois

Advertisement

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said forward Eden Hazard still wants to succeed at the club despite being hampered by injuries and poor form since arriving in 2019. Belgium international Hazard, 30, joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for a reported 120 million euros ($134.94 million). He scored four goals in 21 appearances in all competitions last season but has yet to find the net this campaign, having played 11 times so far. >READ MORE

>Over 9 Lakh to be Trained Under National Apprenticeship Training Scheme Over Next 5 Year With Outlay of Rs 3,054 Crore

Advertisement

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval to extend the tenure of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). The Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed stipendiary support of Rs 3,054 crore to apprentices who will be trained under the programme. This sum will be distribued over the period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 (up to March 31, 2026). >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.